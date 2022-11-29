Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 4:42 pm
1. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Bob Nielsen, 3-Tied. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper with Betty Mulvaney and Mary Schneider
Bridge at the Village
Afternoon common game Monday, Nov. 21
1. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey; 2-Tied. Doug and Connie Harris with Corinne Sassa and James Potter; 2nd in B. John and Celeste Lewis; 1st in C. Gail Mobley and Diane Wood.
On Monday, Nov. 14, in the top 10 percent common game results, the pair Ann Buie and Joanne Martin came in 11th out of 231 North/South pairs playing in 117 clubs nationwide.
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Nov. 17
N/S 1. Bob Beck and Pat Blank, 2. Arnold Lipson and Randy Whitten, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 4. Dick and Barb Leuth; E/W 1. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 2. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins, 3. Chris Brown and Dale Simpson, 4. Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs, 5. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton; 2nd in C. Alice Bane and Chris Ryba
Friday, Nov. 18
1. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 2. John Brubaker and Brian Scott, 2nd in C. Bob Beck and Pat Blank
Monday, Nov. 21
1. Rich Venditti and Aad Burhgouwt, 2. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 3. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark, 4. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker
Tuesday, Nov. 22
1. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Arnold Lipson and Andre Bayliss, 3. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton
Wednesday Morning, Nov. 23
N/S 1. Jean Funderburg and William Clemons, 2. Jane Wilkinson and Barbara Golla; E/W 1. Margaret James and Laurel Hourani, 2. Linda Plourde and Margi McDougall
Wednesday, Nov. 23
N/S 1. Walt Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Sue Lloyd and Pat Blank; E/W 1. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson, 2. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown
