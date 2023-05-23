1. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, Betty Lewis and Catherine McLaurin.
In the Common Game standings, the Doubles/ Massey pair translated into a second place finish out of 462 Open Game, moving Howeller pairs playing in 51 clubs nationwide.
Pinehurst No. 9
1. Marilyn Thomas and Judy Townley, 2. Marilyn Erickson and Lyn Glynn, 3. Sue Scherff and Barb Huitzingh, 4. Lin Hutaff and Michelle Haggerty, 5. Betty Rossi and Doris Jacobsen, 6. Trudy Burke and Joan Baldwin.
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, May 11
N/S 1. Ann Thomas-son and Larry Wohlford, 2. Christopher Brown and Dale Simpson, 3. William Clemons and Jean Funderburg; E/W 1. Judith Smith and Paula Lyszyk, 2. Jean Fecteau and Lefreda Williams
Friday, May 12
Open Pairs 1. Connie Dominguez and Mary Hamblen, 2. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 3. Harriet McCollum and Sue Lloyd;
299er Pairs N/S, 1. Christopher Brown and Chris Czar, 2. Ann Thomasson and Patricia Beranek, 3. Jane Wilkinson and Barbara Golla; E/W 1. Mickey Wirtz and George Wirtz, 2. Audrey Larkin and Jean Fecteau, 3. John Plourde and Chris Ryba, 3-Tied. Donna Sennett and Casey Hourani, with Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, with Lynn Connolly and William Seidensticker.
Monday, May 15
1. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 2. William Seidensticker and Berry Craven, 3-Tied. Betty Austin, Donna Sennett and Casey Hourani, with Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne
Tuesday, May 16
1. Jean Weiler and Edward Weiler, 2. Sherry Knappenberger and Sara Bailey, 3. Susan Bowness and Alexander Beranek, 4. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 5. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 6. Sue Lloyd and Ann Thomasson
Wednesday, May 17
99er Pairs 1. Patricia Beranek and Marge Holleman, 2. John Plourde and Brenda Sullivan, 3. William Stroud and Gretchen Stroud, 4. Gwendolyn Haag and Deborah Sharpe, 5. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 6. Chris Ryba and Margret McDougall; 499er Pairs 1. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2. Donna Sennett and Margaret Clark, 3. Barbara Goldberg and Dorothy Olson, 4. Berry Craven and Peter Goldberg, 5. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler Jr., 6. Alexander Beranek and Susan Bowness, 7. Petie Graeter and Sue Lloyd, 8. Barbara McGinnis and Grant Pealer
