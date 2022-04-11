Sandhills Bridge Center

Thursday, March 31

N/S 1. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 2. Sally Means and Mary Woodford, 3. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 4. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff

E/W 1. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 2. Jakki Whitten and Annie Thomasson, 3. Chris Brown and Betsy McCracken, 4. Barb and Dick Leuth, 5. Barbara Golla and Paula Lyszyk

Friday, April 1

N/S 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Nancy McNally and Karyn Kline, 3. John Brubaker and Walt Lang

E/W 1. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, Tied for 2nd. Sarah Hargrove and Nancy Parker; Pat and Jim Blank

Monday, April 4

N/S 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 3. Dora and Grant Pealer, 4. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly

E/W 1. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 2. Berry Craven and Dorothy Olson, 3. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 4. Richard Venditti and Petie Graeter, 1st in C. Betsy McCracken and Casey Hourani

Tuesday, April 5

1. Nancy McNally and Pat Blank, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 3. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken

Wednesday, April 6

N/S 1. Janie Moser and Brian Scott, 2. Ron Johnson and Walt Lang, 3. Pealer and Walter Stohler, 4. Donna Sennett and Wendy Preble

E/W 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 3. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 4. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum

ACE Duplicate Bridge at Pinehurst Country Club

Monday, April 4

1. Mary Lee Schulte and Lydia Gill, 2. Tie: Jane Galan and Elouise Cruse, Deirdre LaCasse and Janet Nelson 

Belle Meade

Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

N/S 1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Shirley Foushee and Sandy Gieryn

E/W 1. Eleanor Carraher and June Kirkland, 2. Pauline Hill and Jim Walker

Wednesday Chicago Bridge

1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper, 3. Nancy Nielsen and Betty Mulvaney

Bridge-at-the-Village

Monday Afternoon Common Game under the direction of Brian Potter.

April 4

1. Mac Doubles and Corinne Sassa; 2. John and Celeste Lewis;

2nd in B: Gail Mobley and Diane Wood.

