Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday, June 30
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 2. Larry Wohlford and Mart Sutton, 3. Dick and Barb Louth
E/W 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Ron Johnson and Jane Wilkinson, 3. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery
Friday, July 1
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 2. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 3. Robert Beck and Sue Leary
Monday, July 4
1. Larry Mack and Dot Olson, 2. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 3. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 4. Edward Davison and Barbara Toomey.
Tuesday, July 5
1. Sally Felton and Susan Lapato, 2. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken, 3. Lefreda Willliams and Robert Kinsman, 4. Mickey Wirtz and Arnie Lipson
Wednesday, July 6
N/S 1. Pete and Barb Goldberg, 2. Ted Davison and Barb Toomey, 3. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz.
E/W 1. Petie Graeter and Dot Olson, 2. Peggy Clark and Joanne Thorne, 3. David and Lynne Berkebile, 4. Chris Brown and Nancy McNally
Belle Meade Bridge
2nd Friday Duplicate
1. Hilda Paderich and Donnalee Buzas, 2. Vern Greenfield and Joyce Hunt, 3. Eleanor Carraher and Connie Waller
Tuesday Duplicate
N/S 1. Dave Jenkins and Bob Nielsen, 2. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren
E/W 1. Ying Wei and Roger Mulready, 2. Vern Greenfield and Faye Wink
1st Wednesday Chicago bridge
1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Donnalee Buzas and Phil Deturk, 3. Pauline Hill and Faye Wink
Breakfast and Bridge at the Pine Crest
Thursday, June 23
N/S 1. Annette Milligan and Estelle Menke, 2. Rebecca Powell and Bonnie Root, 3. Rosemary Mauriello and Mary Beth Thomas, 4. Doris Jacobsen and Trudy Burke, 5. Sandy Race and Judy McMurray, 6. Ruth Ann Isenberg and Meg Bassani
E/W 1. Terry Cantele and Elly Moses, 2. Ellie Ray and Jacque Weston, 3. Dee Dee Forehand and Patty Molloy, 4. Yvonne Chempinski and Betty Rossi, 5. Mary Dawkins and Joyce Johnson, 6. Los Bierer and Tom Race
Thursday, June 30
N/S 1. Annette Milligan and Trudy Burke, 2. Pat and Clark Groseth, 3. Doris Jacobsen and Marilyn Erickson, 4. Sandy Race and Judy MacMurray, 5. Lois Bierer and Rebecca Powell
E/W 1. Patti Molly and Jacque Weston, 2. Dee Dee Forehand and Jan Baumeister, 3. Judy Lewis and Joyce Johnson, 4. Mary Dawkins and Meg Bassani, 5. Rosemary Mauriello and Tom Race
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday afternoon Common Game on July 4, under the direction of Tim Rumph, in Laurinburg.
1/2 tie. Corrien Sassa and Bob Fisher with Doug and Connie Harris, 3. Mac Doubles and Joanne Martin, 4. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.