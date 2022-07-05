Sandhills Area Bridge Results: Week of June 23 Jul 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sandhills Bridge CenterThe Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.Thursday, June 23 N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 2. Larry Wohlford and Mary Sutton, 3. Jean Funderburg and Sis ListonE/W 1. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 2. Ken and Gretchen StroudFriday, June 241. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 3. Karyn Kline and Nancy McNallySunday, June 26Swiss Team Tournament1.Team Dominguez, 2. Team Craven, 3. Team Stohler, 4. Team Venditti, 5. Team Bowness, 6. Team Connolly, 7. Team KlineMonday, June 27N/S 1. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 2. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 2nd in B. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 1st in B. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett

Tuesday, June 28
N/S 1. Harriet McCollum and Millicent Moats, 2. Arnold Lipson and Chris Brown, 3. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman
E/W 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Bob and Nancy McNally, 3. Dick Walsh and Betty Austin

Wednesday, June 29
N/S 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 3. Betty Austin and Berry Craven, 4. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 5. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove
E/W 1. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, Tied for 2nd . Susan Bowness and Al Beranek; Sue Lloyd and Audrey Larkin

Belle Meade
Tuesday Duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Betty Mulvaney and Aad Burgohout
E/W 1. Ying Wei and Roger Mulready, Tied for 2. Diane Daniels and Ann Cragmile, Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee

4th Thursday Duplicate Bridge
1. Eleanor Carraher and Carolyn Follansbee, 2. Nelda Cockman and Sandy Gieryn, 3. Diane Daniels and JIm Walker

4th Friday Duplicate Bridge
1. Eleanor Carraher and Shirley Foushee, 2. Pauline Hill and Connie Waller, 3. Hilda Paderich and Marian Morrison

Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday Afternoon Common Game on June 27, under direction of Mac Doubles.
1. Corinne Sassa and Bob Fisher; 2. John and Celeste Lewis; 3. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey.

Wolves Club
On Friday, June 24, the Wolves Club of Pinehurst held its monthly Kittredge Memorial bridge tournament. Twelve players competed over 20w hands of bridge.
1. Don Bryant (19 points), 2. Ted Davison (11 points); Tied for 3. Tom Kelly and Dick Walsh (9 points each)   
