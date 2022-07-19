Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday July 7, 399er game
N/S 1. Chris Brown and Lefreda Williams, 2. Dick and Barb Leuth, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 4. Larry Wohlford and Mary Sutton
E/W 1. Patsy Rhoda and Sue Griggs, 2. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 3. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 4. Arnold Lipson and Audrey Larkin, 5. William Clemons and Alice Bane
Friday July 8, open
N/S 1. Susan Bowles and Al Beranek, 2. Robert Beck and Sue Leary
Monday July 11, open
N/S 1. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 2. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Bruce Connors, 2. Janie Moser and Walt Stohler, 3. Peggy Clarke and Donna Sennett, 4. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne
Tuesday July 12, 750
1. Mickey and George Wirtz, 2. Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins, 3. Jean Aschliman and Philip Deturk, 4. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 5. Robert Kinsman and Lefreda Williams
Wednesday July 13
A 1. Berry Craven and Janie Moser, 2. Richard Venditti and Walt Stohler, Tied for 3rd. Larry Mack and Dot Olson, Barb Toomey and Joanne Thorne, B 1. Barb Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, C 1. Sue Lloyd and Becky Deaton, 2. Millicent Moats and Harriet McCollum.
Tuesday Duplicate
N/S 1. Bob Nielsen and Dave Jenkins, 2. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren
E/W 1. Betty Mulvaney and Connie Waller, 2. Diane Daniels and Ann Craigmile
Monday Afternoon Common Game on July 11, under the direction of Brian Potter.
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2. John and Celeste Lewis, 3. Mac Doubles and Corinne Sassa; 2nd in B. Betty Lewis and Catherine McLaurin.
