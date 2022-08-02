Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday July 21, 499er
N/S 1. Hal Blake and Arnie Lipson, 2. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 3. Randy Whitten and Pauline Roe, Paula Lyszyk and Jude Smith
E/W 1. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman, 2. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 3. Patsy Rhoda and Sue Griggs
Friday July 22, Open
1. Janie Moser and Walt Stohler, 2. Robert Bec and Sue Leary, 3. Nancy Parker and Harriet McCollum, 4. Sue Lloyd and Annie Thomasson
Saturday July 23, Swiss Teams
1. John Brubaker, Jim Gentz, Susan Bowles and Sarah Hargrove, 2. Walt Stohler, Janie Moser, Betsy McCracken and Susan Lapato, 3. Connie Domingues, Audrey Larkin, Brian Scott and Ron Johnson
Monday July 25, Open
N/S 1. Janie Moser and Walt Stohler, 2. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton
Tuesday July 26, 750
N/S 1. Betty Austin and Dick Walsh, 2, Susan Lapato and Sally Felton
E/W 1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Jakki and Randy Whitten, 3. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 4. Jeff and Marianne Chulay
Wednesday July 27, Open
N/S 1. Janie Moser and Walt Stohler, 2. Tim Laverty Jr. and Tom Annette, 3. Ted Davison and Barb Toomey
E/W 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Larry Mack and Dot Olson, 3. Chris Brown and Nancy McNally
Belle Meade Duplicate Bridge played Tuesday, July 26, with the following results:
N/S, 1. Ying Wei and Roger Mulready, 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper
E/W 1. Shirley Foushee and Connie Waller, 2. Pauline Hill and Jim Walker.
Fourth Thursday Duplicate played Thursday, July 28, with the following results:
1. Eleanor Carraher and Sandy Gieryn, 2. Edie and Al Ashdown, 3. Shirley Foushee and Nelda Cockman.
The Wolves Club held its monthly Kittredge Memorial bridge tournament on Friday, July 29. Sixteen players competed in 20 hands of bridge with the following results:
1. Dave Cook (27 pts.), 2. George Wirtz (24 pts.), 3. Ted Davison (20 pts.), 4. Bill Seidensticker (16 pts.)
