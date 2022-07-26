Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 7:07 pm
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday July 14- 399er game: Hal Blake’s 100th Birthday Party
N/S 1. Hal Blake and Arnie Lipson, 2. John Plourde and Brenda Sullivan, 3. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette, 5. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhoda, 6. Diane Dostie and Patricia Blank
E/W 1. Dawn and Mike Shapiro, 2. Lefreda Williams and Chris Brown, 3. Paula Lyszyknd Jude Smith, 4. Mickey Wirtz and Cara Hardinger, 5. Barb and Dick Leuth, 6. Alice Bane and Debbie Sharp
Open
N/S 1. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 2. Peter and Barb Goldberg, 3. Robert Beck and Sue Leary, 4. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 5. Barb Toomey and Elizabeth Armstrong
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Lynn Connolly, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 3. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 4. Joanne Thorne and Audrey Larkin, 5. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett.
Friday July 15, Open
1. Richard Venditti and Walt Stohler, 2. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 3. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken.
Monday July 18, Open
N/S 1. Janie Moser and Walt Stohler, 2. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne
Tuesday July 19, 750
N/S 1. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman, 2. Jean Aschliman and Philip Deturk, Susan Lapato and Sally Felton.
E/W 1. Mickey and George Wirtz, 2. Arnold Lipson and Dale Simpson
Wednesday July 20, Open
N/S 1. Grant Pealer and Walt Stohler, 2. Chris Brown and Nancy McNally
E/W 1. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, Richard Venditti and Jim Gentz
2nd Thursday Duplicate Bridge
1. Vern Greenfield and Pauline Hill, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Hilda Paderich, 3. Sandy Gieryn and Faye Wink
Tuesday Duplicate Bridge
N/S 1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Bob Nielsen and Dave Jenkins
E/W 1. Betty Mulvaney and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Vern Greenfield and Faye Wink
3rd Wednesday Chicago Bridge
1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Dave Jenkins and Ying Mei Mulready, 3. Barbara Ewing and Jim Walker
Olde Timey Thursday Bridge
1. Faye Wink, 2. Vern Greemfield, 3. Edie Ashdown
4th Friday Duplicate Bridge
1. Vern Greenfield and Eleanor Carraher, 2. Marian Morrison and Dave Jenkins, 3. Diane Daniels and Shirley Foushee
Monday Afternoon Common Game on July 18, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
1. Gail Mobley and Diane Wood, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 3. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.