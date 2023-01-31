1. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, 2. John and Celeste Lewis, 3-Tied. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, with Ann Buie and Joanne Martin
Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
1. Roger Mulready and Andy Warren, 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper, 3. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee
4th Thursday duplicate bridge
1. Nelda Cockman and Shirley Foushee, 2-Tied. Judy Allen and Mary Hauck, with Eleanor Carraher and Sandy Gieryn, with Vern Greenfield and Hilda Paderich, with Nancy Nielsen and Faye Wink
4th Friday duplicate bridge
1. Hilda Paderich and Faye Wink, 2. Diane Daniels and Shirley Foushee, 3. Pauline Hill and Judy Allen
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Jan. 19
1. John Unbewust and Lin Hutaff, 2. Chris Brown and Dale Simpson, 3. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 4. Elizabeth Rainoff and Lefreda Williams; 2nd in B. Fran Daley and Eileen Lowrie; 2nd in C. Jean Funderburg and Sis Liston; 1st in B. Andree Bayliss and Arnold Lipson, 2nd in B. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope
Friday, Jan. 20 (Friday Afternoon Open Pairs)
1. Sue Lloyd and Betty Austin, 2. John Brubaker and Petie Graeter, 3. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 4. Mickey Wirtz and Arnold Lipson; (299er Section) 1. Sarah Parrish and Mary Pat Buie, 2. John Plourde and Audrey Larkin, 3. Ken Stroud and Gretchen Stroud, 4. Jane Wilkinson and Barbara Golla; 2nd in B. Margi McDougall and Linda Plourde, 4th in B. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope
Monday, Jan. 23
N/S 1.Richard Venditti and Peter Goldberg, 2. Bruce Connors and Gale Thomas-Goodman; 2nd in B. Ron Johnson and Walt Lang; 1st in C. Edward Davison and Barbara Toomey; E/W 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker; 2nd in B. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker
Tuesday, Jan. 24
N/S 1. Elizabeth Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 2. Richard Walsh and Betty Austin 2nd in C. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette
Wednesday, Jan. 25
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne, 2. Edward Davison and Barbara Toomey, 3. Tom Dressing and William Dressing; 1st in C. Millicent Moats and Harriet McCollum; E/W 1. Ron Johnson and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Petie Graeter and Sue Lloyd, 3-Tied. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, with Richard Venditti and Lynn Connolly
