1. Doris Jacobsen and Karen Cook, 2. Marilyn Erickson and Sue Scherff, 3. Cynthia Norwood and Betty Rossi
Belle Meade
Tuesday Duplicate Bridge
N/S 1. Aad Burghouwt and Bob Nielsen, 2. Diane Daniels and Ann Craigmile; E/W 1. Ying Wei and Roger Mulready, 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper
Wednesday Chicago Bridge
1. Hilda Paderich and Diane Daniels, 2. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 3. Joyce Hunt and Tinkie Petterson
Bridge at the Village
Monday afternoon common game Jan. 2
1-tied. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey with Mac Doubles and Jim Heiman; 1st in B. Diane Wood and Gail Mobley.
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Dec. 29
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Betsy Rainoff, 2. Bob Beck and Pat Blank, 3. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette; 1st in C. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith; E/W 1. Ron Johnson and Brian Scott, 2. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 3. Patricia Beranek and Diane Dostie
Tuesday morning, Jan. 3
1. Betty Austin and Richard Walsh, 2. Betsy McCracken and Randy Whitten, 3. Robert Beck and Patricia Blank; 1st in B. Elizabeth Rainoff and Lefreda Williams; 1st in C. Mickey Wirtz and Arnold Lipson
Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4
N/S 1. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 2. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 3. John Plourde and Brenda Sullivan; 1st in B. Sarah Parrish and Mary Pat Buie; E/W 1. Martha Hart and Briget Horton, 2. Ken Stroud and Gretchen Stroud, 3. Barbara McGinnis and Laurel Hourani; 2nd in C. Paula Spinner and Mike Oriett
Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 3. Janie Moser and Brian Scott, 1st in C. Arlene Jenkins and Randy Whitten; E/W 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 3. Lynn Connolly and Richard Venditti, 1st in C. Sally Felton and Jan Haywood
Area bridge clubs may submit results for publication by email to laura@thepilot.com. For information, call Features Editor Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.