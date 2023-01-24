Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Bourghowt; E/W 1. Joyce Hunt and Johanna Moran, 2. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee
Wednesday Chicago bridge
1. Betty Mulvaney and Nancy Nielsen, 2. Ying Wei and Roger Mulready, 3. Pauline Hill and Faye Wink
Bridge at the Village
Monday afternoon common game, Jan. 16
1. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 3. John and Celeste Lewis, 2nd in B. Bob Fisher and Corinne Sassa
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Jan. 12
N/S 1. Ron Johnson and Brian Scott, 2. Arnold Lipson and Andree Bayliss, 3-Tied. Tony Montgomery and Frank Shaw, with Chris Brown and Dale Simpson; E/W 1. Jeff Chulay and Marianne Chulay, 2. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 3. William Clemons and Audrey Larkin, 4. Barb Leuth and Dick Leuth
Friday, Jan. 13 (Open Section)
1. Tom Dressing and Janie Moser, 2. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 1st in B. Jim Brown and John Brubaker, 1st in C. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken
(299er Section)
N/S 1. Becky Deaton and Mary Sutton, 2. Ken Stroud and Gretchen Stroud, 3. Mickey Wirtz and George Wirtz, 2nd in B. Jean Funderburg and William Clemons, 1st in C. Linda Plourde and Margi McDougall; E/W 1. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 2. John Plourde and Audrey Larkin, 3. Alice Bane and Chris Ryba, 2nd in B. Pat Anderson and Donna Skidmore, 2nd in C. Martha Hart and Briget Horton
Monday, Jan. 16
1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Tony Embrey and Elizabeth Armstrong, 4. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 5.Connie Dominguez and Tom Dressing, 1st in C. Dora Pealer and Grant Pealer
Tuesday, Jan. 17
1. Nancy McNally and Patricia Blank, 2. Tony Montgomery and Robert Kinsman, 3. Richard Walsh and Betty Austin, 4. Betsy Gefaell and Harriet McCollum, Tied 2/3 in C. Elizabeth Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, with Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette
Wednesday, Jan. 18 (49ers)
1. Judee Smith and Paula Lyszyk, 2. Deb Wimberly and Dana Pigford, 3. Brenda Sullivan and John Plourde, 4-Tied. Donna Skidmore and Pat Anderson, with Briget Horton and Martha Hart, 4th in B. Ken Stroud and Gretchen Stroud, 5th in B. William Clemons and Jean Funderburg
Wednesday, Jan. 18 (Afternoon Pairs)
1. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2. Walter Stohler and Tom Dressing, 3. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 4. Peter Goldberg and Berry Craven, 2nd in C. Millicent Moats and Harriet McCollum
The Wolves Club
The Wolves Club held its monthly Kittredge Memorial bridge tournament Friday, Jan. 20. Sixteen players competed in 20 hands of bridge.
1. Walter Lang, 2. Paul Howard, 3. Fred Zinn, 4. Ron Johnson
