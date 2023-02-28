Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
1. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee, 2. Bob Nielsen and Phil DeTurk, 3. Roger Mulready and Andy Warren
4th Thursday duplicate bridge
1. Hilda Paderich and Faye Wink, 2. Diane Daniels and Katie Campbell, 3-Tied. Judy Allen and Tinkie Petterson, with Pauline Hill and Joyce Hunt
4th Friday duplicate bridge
1. Diane Daniels and Judy Allen, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Mary Hauck, 3. Hilda Paderich and Shirley Foushee
Bridge at Pine Crest
Thursday, Feb. 23
N/S 1. Jan Baumeister and Doris Jacobsen, 2. Bonnie Root and Joyce Johnson, 3. Terry Cantele and Sandy Race, 4. Ruth Isenberg and Betty Rossi, 5. Lois Bierer and Annette Milligan; E/W 1. Ellie Ray and Myrna Spencer, 2. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins, 3. Mary Beth Thomas and Estelle Menke, 4. Yvonne Chempinski and Pat Groseth, 5. Patti Malloy and Clark Groseth
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday afternoon common game, Feb. 20
1. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, 2. John and Celeste Lewis; 2nd in B. Patsy Smith and Diane Wood.
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Feb. 16
1. Elizabeth Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 2. Jeffrey Chulay and Marianne Chulay, 3. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 4-Tied. Robert Beck and Patricia Blank, with Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman, 6. Ann Thomasson and Diane Dostie, 7. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 8. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins
Friday, Feb. 17
(Open Pairs) 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt , 2-Tied. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, with Sue Lloyd and Dale Simpson; 2nd in B. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker; (299er Section) 1. Jeffrey Chulay and Marianne Chulay, 2. Jane Wilkinson and Barbara Golla, 3. Bonnie Root and Glenna Pope
Monday, Feb. 20
N/S 1. Richard Venditti and Peter Goldberg, 2-Tied. Ronald Johnson and Walt Lang, with Janie Moser and Walter Stohler Jr.; E/W 1. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 2. Grant Pealer and Dora Pealer, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne
Tuesday, Feb. 21
N/S 1. Robert Beck and Susan Leary, 2. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody; 2nd in B, Susan Lapato and Sally Felton; E/W 1. Dale Simpson and Arnold Lipson, 2. Jim Griffin and Ann Malone
Wednesday, Feb. 22
(99er Pairs) 1. William Stroud and Gretchen Stroud, 2. John Plourde and Brenda Sullivan, 3. Bridget Horton and Martha Hart, 4. Jane Wilkinson and Barbara Golla, 5. Linda Plourde and Margret McDougall, 6. Pat Anderson and Donna Skidmore; (Afternoon Pairs) N/S 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Karen Cook and Peter Goldberg, 3. Edward Davison and Barbara Toomey; E/W 1. Tom Dressing and Joanne Thorne, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Margaret Clark and Donna Sennett; 2nd in C. Jeffrey Chulay and Jim Brown
Wolves Bridge
On Friday, Feb. 24, the Wolves Club of Pinehurst held its monthly Kittredge Memorial bridge tournament. Twelve players competed over 20 hands of bridge with the following results: 1. Bruce Connors, 2. Jeff Chulay, 3. David Cook.
