N/S 1. Diane Daniels and Ann Craigmile, 2. Judy Mills and Barbara Ewing; E/W 1. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee
Wednesday Chicago bridge
1. Hilda Paderich and Diane Daniels, 2. Pauline Hill and Faye Wink, 3. Nancy Nielsen and Betty Mulvaney
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday afternoon common game, Feb. 13
1. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, 2. Doug and Connie Harris; 1-Tied in B. Corinne Sassa and Jim Heiman, with John and Celeste Lewis
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Feb. 9
N/S 1. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 2. Paula Lyszyk and Linda Sapp, 3. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman; E/W 1. Lin Hutaff and John Unbewust, 2. Betty Austin and Arnold Lipson, 3. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery; 2nd in B. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins
Friday, Feb. 10
1. Jane Wilkinson and Barbara Golla, 2. Sarah Parrish and Mary Buie, 3. Dana Pigford and Jean Fecteau
Monday, Feb. 13
1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler Jr., 2-Tied. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, with Lynn Connolly and William Seidensticker, 3-Tied. Patricia Blank and Karen Cook, with Edward Davison and John Brubaker; 2nd in B. Elizabeth Armstrong and Tony Embrey
Tuesday, Feb. 14
1. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Betty Austin and Richard Walsh, 3. Jean Fecteau and Jean Aschliman, 4. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton; 2-Tied in A. Patricia Blank and Nancy McNally, with Betsy McCracken and Brenda Sullivan; 2nd Overall in C. Tony Montgomery and Robert Kinsman; 1st in C. Barbara Leuth and Richard Leuth
Wednesday, Feb. 15
1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler Jr., 2. Timothy Laverty Jr. and Tom Arnette, 3-Tied. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, with John Brubaker and William Seidensticker; 1st in B. Richard Venditti and Petie Graeter; 1st in C. Sarah Hargrove and Joan Stoner
