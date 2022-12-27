Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Aad Burghouwt and Bob Nielsen; E/W 1. Connie Waller and Katie Campbell, 2. Joyce Hunt and Vern Greenfield
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday afternoon common game, Dec. 19
1. Patsy Smith and Doris Moore, 2. Doug and Connie Harris
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Dec. 15
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Chris Brown, 2. Bob Beck and Pat Blank, 3. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams; E/W 1. Patsy Rhody and Audrey Larkin, 2. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery
Tuesday, Dec. 16
1.Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 3. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken, 4-Tied. Millicent Moats and Harriet McCollum; Bob Beck and Sue Leary
Monday, Dec. 19
N/S 1. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 2. Dora and Grant Pealer; E/W 1. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne
Tuesday, Dec. 20
1.Barb and Dick Leuth, 2. Bob Beck and Pat Blank, 3. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff
Wednesday, Dec. 21
N/S 1. Casey Hourani and James Potter, 2. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler; E/W 1. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Janie Moser and John Brubaker
