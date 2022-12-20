Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S. 1. Bob and Nancy Niielsen, 2. Judy Mills and Barbara Ewing; E/W 1. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Vern Greenfield and Faye Wink
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Dec. 1
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Audrey Larkin, 2. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 3. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken, 4. Eileen Lowrie and Fran Daley; 1st in C. Jean Funderburg and Sis Liston; E/W 1. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman, 2. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 3. Barb and Dick Leuth, 4. Glenna Pope and Mary Davis
Friday, Dec. 2
1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Nancy McNally and Karyn Kline, 3. Bob Beck and Sue Leary
Saturday, Dec. 3 – SDBPA Annual Christmas Party
Section A – Open Game
N/S 1. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2. Ted Davison and Tony Embrey, 3. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 4. Grant and Dora Pealer, 5. Dorothy Olson and Larry Mack; 2nd in C. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark, 3rd in C. Wendy Preble and Philip Deturk; E/W 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 3. Roger Lehman and Casey Hourani, 4. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 5. Lynn Connolly and Sue Lloyd, 6. Bruce Connors and Bill Mecklenburg, 7. Mary Hamblen and Susan Bowness; Tied for 2nd in C. Steve and Karyn Kline; Sarah Hargrove and Nancy Parker
Section B – Limited Game
N/S 1. Chris Brown and Dale Simpson, 2. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 3. Mary Woodford and Sally Means, 4. Arnold Lipson and Andree Bayliss; E/W 1. Mickey and George Wirtz, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette, 3. John and Alverna Plourde, 4. Brian Scott and Ron Johnson
Section C – Limited Game
1. Jean Funderburg and Deborah Sharpe, 2. Tony Montgomery and Brantley Clifton, 3. William and Gretchen Stroud, 4. Mary Buie and Sarah Parrish, 5. Linda Plourde and Margret McDougall
Saturday, Dec. 10 – Sandhills Bridge Center Annual Christmas Party
Section A – Open Game
N/S 1. Berry Craven and Tim Laverty, 2. Bruce Connors and Bill Mecklenburg, 3. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 4.-Tied. Petie Graeter and Joanne Thorne; Commie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 6. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 7. Sarah Hargrove and Nancy Parker; E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 3. Susan Bowness and Al Beranek, 4. Lynn Connolly and Casey Hourani, 5. Betsy McCracken and Arnold Lipson, 6. Chris Brown and Mary Hamblen
Section B – Limited Game
1.Michael and Dawn Shapiro, 2. Diane Dostie and Eileen Lowrie, 3. Becky Deaton and Mary Sutton
Section C – Limited Game
1.Dick and Barb Leuth, 2. Mary Davis and Glenna Pope, 3. Margi McDougall and Linda Plourde, 4. Arlene Reynolds and Lauri Michelich
Monday, Dec. 12
N/S 1. Casey Hourani and Philip Deturk, 2. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton, 3. Bruce Connors and Walter Stohler
E/W 1. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 2. Mary Hamblen and Karyn Kline, 3. Pat Blank and John Brubaker
Tuesday, Dec. 13
1.Barb and Dick Leuth, 2. Bob Beck and Pat Blank, 3. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff
Wednesday, Dec. 14
N/S 1. Tim Laverty and Tom Arnette, 2. Berry Craven and Janie Moser; 1st in C. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown; E/W 1. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 3. Lynn Connolly and John Brubaker, 4. Mary Hamblen and Karyn Kline
