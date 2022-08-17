Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday, Aug. 4
N/S 1. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 2. George Wirtz and Tony Montgomery, 3. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken, 4. Lefreda Williams and Alice Bane, 1st in C. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins
E/W 1. Jakki and Randy Whitten, 2. Mary Sutton and Larry Wohlford, 3. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 4. Barb and Dick Leuth
Friday, Aug. 5
1.Bruce Connors and Walter Stohler, 2. Pat and Jim Blank, 3. Karyn Kline and Nancy McNally
Monday, Aug. 8
N/S 1. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell, 2. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 3. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 4. Mary Hamblen and Karyn Kline
E/W 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Walter Stohler and Paula Lyszyk, 2. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett
Tuesday, Aug. 9
N/S 1. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Jean and Ed Weiler
E/W 1. Nancy McNally and Karyn Kline, 2. Brenda Sullivan and Betsy McCracken
Wednesday, Aug. 10
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 3. Mary Hamblen and Steve Kline, 1st in C. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 4. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 5. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown
Tuesday Duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Diane Daniels and Ann Craigmile, 2-Tie. Betty Mulvaney and Mary Schneider, Marian Morrison and Andy Warren
E/W 1. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper, 2. Pauline Hill and Jim Walker
2nd Thursday Duplicate bridge
1. Eleanor Carraher and Nancy Nielsen, 2. Sandy Gieryn and Dick Piper, 3. Donnalee Buzas and Faye Wink
2nd Friday Duplicate bridge
1. Eleanor Carraher and Hilda Paderich, 2. Donnalee Buzas and Faye Wink, 3. Pauline Hill and Shirley Foushee
Monday afternoon common game played Aug. 8, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
1. Diane Wood and Gail Mobley, 2. Bob Fisher and Corinne Sassa, 3. Mac Doubles and Barbara Causey.
Bridge results from area clubs should be emailed to laura@thepilot.com by 5 p.m. on Thursdays for consideration for publication the following Wednesday. For information, call Features Editor Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475.
