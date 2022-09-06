N/S 1. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Dave Jenkins and Bob Nielsen; E/W 1. Diane Daniels and Ann Craigmile, 2-Tie. Judy Mills and Barbara Ewing, Shirley Foushee and Connie Waller
Breakfast and Bridge at Pine Crest
Bridge on Aug. 25
N/S 1. Sandy Race and Lois Hillier, 2. Elly Moses and Marilyn Erickson, 3. Jan Baumeister and Estelle Menke, 4. Rebecca Powell and Doris Jacobsen, 5. Bonnie Root and Rosemary Mauriello, 6. Meg Bassani and Kelly Fiala; E/W 1. Pat and Clark Groseth, 2. Ruth Eisenberg and Annette Milligan, 3. Mary Beth Thomas and Joyce Johnson, 4. Mary Dawkins and Betty Rossi, 5. Jacque Weston and Dee Dee Forhand, 6. Tom Race and Judy McMurray
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday afternoon common game on Aug. 29, under the direction of Brian Potter.
1. Diane Wood and Gail Mobley, 2. Doug and Connie Harris, 3. John and Celeste Lewis.
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Aug. 25
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 2. Alverna and John Plourde, 3. George Wirtz and Tony Montgomery; E/W 1. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay
Friday, Aug. 26
N/S 1. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 2-Tie. Sarah Hargrove and Nancy Parker, Karyn Kline and Nancy McNally; E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 3. Mary Hamblen and Susan Bowness
Monday, Aug. 29
1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Connie Dominguez and Sarah Hargrove, 3. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 4. Pat Blank and Berry Craven
Tuesday, Aug. 30
1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman, 3. Dick and Barb Leuth
Wednesday, Aug. 31
N/S 1. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3 Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 4. Barbara Toomey and Betsy Armstrong, 1 st in C. Al Beranek and Susan Bowness; E/W 1. Berry Craven and Grant Pealer, 2. Petie Graeter and Joanne Thorne, 3. Chris Brown and Nancy McNally, 4. Sue Lloyd and Audrey Larkin
Table on the Green
Bridge on Aug. 24
1. Joanne Hodges and Dee Dee Forehand, 2. Honey Vickory and Rosemary Mauriello, 3. Glends Hilderbrand Pat Groseth, 4. Carol Alexander and Kay Monteith, 5. Doris Jacobsen and Annette Milligan, 6. Margie Lavoie and Jacque Weston
