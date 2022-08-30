Sandhills Area Bridge Results: Week of Aug. 18 Aug 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sandhills Bridge CenterThursday, Aug. 18N/S 1. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 2. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 3. Glenna Pope and Pauline Roe, 4. Alverna and John Plourde, 2nd in C. Dick and Barb Leuth; E/W Tied for 1st. George Wirtz and Tony Montgomery; 2. Ron Johnson and Audrey Larkin, 3. Norma Yauger and David Jenkins, 4. Alice Bane and Dale SimpsonFriday, Aug. 191.Connine Dominguez and Sarah Hargrove, 2. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 3. Berry Craven and Alverna Plourde, 4. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 5. Nancy Parker and Harriet McCollumSaturday, Aug. 20Swiss Team Tournament1.Team Dominguez, 2. Team Stohler, 3. Team Whitten, 4. Team BrubakerMonday, Aug. 22N/S 1. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell, 2. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 3. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz;E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Dorothy Olson and Petie Graeter, 4. Mary Hamblen and Karyn KlineTuesday, Aug. 23 1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 3. Arnold Lipson and Mickey WirtzWednesday, Aug. 24N/S 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3. John Brubaker and Berry Craven, 4. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne;E/W 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 3. Lynne and David BerkebileBelle MeadeTuesday duplicate bridgeN/S 1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Ying Wei and Roger Mulready;E/W 1. Dave Jenkins and Bob Nielsen, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt4th Thursday duplicate bridge1. Hilda Paderich and Faye Wink, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Vern Greenfield, 3. Shirley Foushee and Nancy NielsenBridge at the VillageMonday afternoon common game on Aug. 22, under the direction of Brian Potter1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin; 2. Diane Wood and Gail Mobley; 3. James Potter and Bob Fisher; 2nd in B: Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 Calendar Aug 30 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30 New Paintings by Keiko Genka Tue, Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Aug 30, 2022 Aug 31 New Paintings by Keiko Genka Wed, Aug 31, 2022 Sep 1 New Paintings by Keiko Genka Thu, Sep 1, 2022
