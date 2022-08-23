Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday, Aug. 11
N/S 1. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 2. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 3. Glenna Pope and Pauline Roe, 4. Alverna and John Plourde, 2nd in C. Dick and Barb Leuth
E/W Tied for 1st. George Wirtz and Tony Montgomery; Ron Johnson and Audrey Larkin, 3. Norma Yauger and David Jenkins, 4. Alice Bane and Dale Simpson
Friday, Aug. 12
1.Berry Craven and Alverna Plourde, 2. Ron Johnson and Jim Gentz, 3. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 4. Bob Beck and Sue Leary
Monday, Aug. 15
N/S 1. Steve and Karyn Kline, 2. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 3. Sarah Hargrove and Susan Bowness
E/W 1. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 1 st in C. Jakki Whitten and Annie Thomasson
Tuesday, Aug. 16
N/S 1. Jim Brown and Sarah Hargrove, 2. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally
E/W 1. Ed and Jean Weiler, 2. Mickey and George Wirtz, 3. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Limited Game
N/S 1. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, Tied for 2nd . Greta Ouimette and Judee Smith; John Plourde and Brenda Sullivan
E/W 1. Mary Pat Buie and Sarah Parrish, 2. Ken and Gretchen Stroud, 3. Chris Ryba and Alice Bane
Open Game
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Tim Laverty and Tom Arnette, 3. Janie Moser, 4. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove
E/W 1. Chris Brown and Nancy McNally, 2. Grant Pealer and Walter Stoher, 3. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett
ACE Bridge
On Monday, Aug. 1, at Pinehurst Country Club.
1. Cynthia Norwood and Sue Scherff, 2. Lyn Glynn and Doris Jacobsen, 3. Linda Sheehan and Nan Leaptrott.
Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Bob Nielsen and Dave Jenkins, 2. Betty Mulvaney and Mary Schneider;
E/W 1. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghout, 2. Shirley Foushee and Connie Walker
Wednesday Chicago bridge
1. Hilda Paderich and Diane Daniels, 2. Dave Jenkins and Marv Mercer, 3. Donnalee Buzas and Philip DeTurk
Bridge at the Village
Monday afternoon common game on Aug. 15, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
1. Bob Fisher and Corinne Sassa, 2. Mac Doubles and Betty Lewis, 3. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 4. John and Celeste Lewis.
