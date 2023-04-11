Ace Bridge
Monday, April 3
1. Bonnie Root and Sue Scherff, 2. Marilyn Erickson and Mary Beth Thomas, 3. Jane Galan and Cynthia Norwood
Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Barbara Ewing and Judy Mills; E/W 1. Vern Greenfield and Faye Wink, 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper
Wednesday Chicago bridge
1. Pauline Hill and Faye Wink, 2. Hilda Paderich and Diane Daniels, 3. Ann Craigmile and Jim Walker
Bridge at the Village
Monday, April 3
1. Jim Heiman and Joanne Martin, 2. Mac Doubles and Lynn Martin, 3. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey; 2nd in B. Diane Wood and Gail Mobley
The Heiman/Martin pair came in 14th out of 238 pairs playing the stationary North/South seats in 122 clubs nationwide.
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, March 30
1. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 2. Audrey Larkin and Becky Deaton, 3. Ann Thomasson and Diane Dostie, 4. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 5. Jeffrey Chulay and Marianne Chulay, 6. Pat Anderson and Judith Smith, 7. Elizabeth Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 8. Jakki Whitten and Samuel Whitten III, 9. Barbara Leuth and Richard Leuth
Friday, March 31
(Open Pairs) 1. Janie Moser and John Brubaker, 2. Connie Dominguez and Tom Dressing, 3-Tied. Sarah Hargrove and Nancy Parker, with Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 4. Sue Lloyd and Dale Simpson, 5. Robert Beck and Susan Leary; (299er Pairs) 1. Alice Bane and Marge Holleman, 2. Ann Thomasson and Patsy Rhody, 3. Jane Wilkinson and Barbara Golla, 4. Mary Buie and Martha Hart, 5. Audrey Larkin and Mary Woodford, 6. Anita Halligan and Jean Fecteau, 7. Dana Pigford and William Clemons
Monday, April 3
N/S 1. Dora Pealer and Grant Pealer, 2. Edward Davison and Barbara Toomey; E/W 1. Walter Stohler Jr. and Bruce Connors, 2. Brian Scott and William Seidensticker
Tuesday, April 4
N/S 1. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Arnold Lipson and Mickey Wirtz; E/W 1. Elizabeth Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 2. Brenda Sullivan and Betsy McCracken
Wednesday, April 5
(99er Pairs) N/S 1. John Plourde and Brenda Sullivan, 2. Paula Lyszyk and Judith Smith, 3. Larry Wohlford and Marge Holleman, 4. Chris Ryba and Margaret James; E/W 1. Sarah Parrish and Mary Buie, 2. Bridget Horton and Martha Hart, 3. William Stroud and Gretchen Stroud, 4-Tied. Jean Fecteau and Dana Pigford, with Gwendolyn Haag and Deborah Sharpe; (Afternoon Pairs) N/S 1. Tom Arnette and J. Timothy Laverty Jr., 2. Edward Davison and Barbara Toomey, 3. Donna Sennett and Mary Wendy Preble, 4. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum; E/W 1. Janie Moser and Brian Scott, 2. Grant Pealer and Joanne Thorne, 3-Tied. Tom Dressing and Walter Stohler Jr., with Jim Gentz and John Brubaker
