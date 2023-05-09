1. Doris Jacobsen and Jane Galan, 2. Lydia Gill and Charlotte Cable, 3. Mary Lee Schulte and Sue Scherff
Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Roger Mulready and Andy Warren, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt; E/W 1. Nancy and Bob Nielsen, 2. Ann Craigmile and Phil DeTurk
Bridge at the Village
Monday, May 1
1. Betty Lewis and Catherine McLaurin, 2-Tied. Gail Mobley and Diane Wood, with Bob Fisher and Ken Mack
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, April 27
N/S 1. Jeffrey Chulay and Marianne Chulay, 2. Elizabeth Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 3. Michael Shapiro and Dawn Shapiro, 4. Mary Woodford and Alice Bane; E/W 1. John Unbewust and Lin Hutaff,
2. Paula Lyszyk and Judith Smith, 3. Barbara Leuth and Richard Leuth, 4. George Wirtz and Tony Montgomery
Friday, April 28
Open Pairs N/S 1. Karen Cook and Sue Lloyd, 2. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken; E/W 1. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 2. Harriet McCollum and Millicent Moats, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker; 299er Pairs N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Elizabeth Rainoff, 2. Christopher Brown and Ann Thomasson, 3. Arlene Jenkins and Ellie Ray, 4. Jane Wilkinson and Barbara Golla; E/W 1. William Stroud and Gretchen Stroud, 2. Audrey Larkin and Mary Woodford
Monday, May 1
1. Walter Stohler Jr. and Bruce Connors, 2. Janie Moser and Connie Dominguez, 3. Berry Craven and Dorothy Olson, 4. Dora Pealer and Grant Pealer
Tuesday, May 2
N/S 1. Sue Lloyd and Mary Hamblen, 2. Robert Beck and Patricia Blank, 3. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 4. Lefreda Williams and Elizabeth Rainoff; E/W 1. Robert Kinsman and Tony Montgomery, 2. Mickey Wirtz and Arnold Lipson
Wednesday, May 3 99er Pairs N/S 1. John Plourde and Brenda Sullivan, 2. Marge Holleman and Larry Wohlford; E/W 1. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 2. Debbie Dix and Dana Pigford, 3. Bridget Horton and Martha Hart, 4. Aggie Cohen and David Cohen
Open Pairs N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and William Seidensticker, 2. Joan Stoner and Betsy Gefaell, 3. Richard Venditti and Peter Goldberg, 4. Sarah Hargrove and Mary Hamblen; E/W 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Margaret Clark and Joanne Thorne, 3. Janie Moser and Brian Scott, 4. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler Jr., 5. Harriet McCollum and Millicent Moats
