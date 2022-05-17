Sandhills Area Bridge Results: May 5-16 May 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandhills Bridge CenterThe Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.Thursday, May 5 N/S 1. Michael and Dawn Shapiro, 2. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman, 3. Betsy Rainoff and Eileen Lowrie, 1 st in C. Meg Bassani and Mary DawkinsE/W 1. Barb and Dick Leuth, 2. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 3. Patsy Rhody and Sue GriggsFriday, May 61.Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 3. Pat and Jim Blank, 4. Petie Graeter and Dorothy OlsonMonday, May 9N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton, 2. Berry Craven and Pete Goldberg, 3. Grant Pealer and Sharon RussellE/W 1. Richard Venditti and Bruce Connors, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker

Tuesday, May 10
N/S 1. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman, 2. Arlene Jenkins and Randy Whitten, 3 Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins
E/W 1. George Wirtz and Al Beranek, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton

Wednesday, May 11
N/S 1. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson, 2. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove
E/W 1. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2nd in B. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton

ACE Bridge Monday, May 2 at Pinehurst Member's Club
1. Bonnie Root and Cynthia Norwood; 2. Doris Jacobsen and Marilyn Erickson; 3. Linda Sheehan and Nan Leaptrot

Belle Meade
Tuesday Duplicate Bridge
N/S 1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren; 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper
E/W 1. Aad Burghouwt and Phil DeKIrk; 2. Dave Jenkins and Bob Nielsen

2nd Thursday Duplicate Bridge
1. Betty Mulvaney and Dave Jenkins; 3-way tie 2. Pauline Hill and Nelda Cockman, Sandy Gieryn and Mary Hauck, Vern Greenfield and Al Ashdown

2nd Friday Duplicate Bridge
1. Pauline Hill and Shirley Foushee; 2. Diane Daniels and Connie Waller; 3. Barbara Ewing and Al Ashdown

Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday, May 9
Monday Afternoon Common Game, in Laurinburg, with Mac Doubles, director
1/2 tie: John and Celeste Lewis with Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey; 3. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin.

Monday, May 16
Monday Afternoon Common Game with Mac Doubles, director
1. Mac Doubles and Bob Fisher; 2. John and Celeste Lewis; 3. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey. 