Sandhills Bridge Center

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.

Thursday, May 5

N/S 1. Michael and Dawn Shapiro, 2. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman, 3. Betsy Rainoff and Eileen Lowrie, 1 st in C. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins

E/W 1. Barb and Dick Leuth, 2. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 3. Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs

Friday, May 6

1.Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 3. Pat and Jim Blank, 4. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson

Monday, May 9

N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton, 2. Berry Craven and Pete Goldberg, 3. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell

E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Bruce Connors, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker

Tuesday, May 10

N/S 1. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman, 2. Arlene Jenkins and Randy Whitten, 3 Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins

E/W 1. George Wirtz and Al Beranek, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton

Wednesday, May 11

N/S 1. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson, 2. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove

E/W 1. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2nd in B. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton

ACE Bridge

Monday, May 2 at Pinehurst Member’s Club

1. Bonnie Root and Cynthia Norwood; 2. Doris Jacobsen and Marilyn Erickson; 3. Linda Sheehan and Nan Leaptrott

Belle Meade

Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

N/S 1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren; 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper

E/W 1. Aad Burghouwt and  Phil DeKIrk; 2. Dave Jenkins and Bob Nielsen

2nd Thursday Duplicate Bridge

1. Betty Mulvaney and Dave Jenkins; 3-way tie 2. Pauline Hill and Nelda Cockman, Sandy Gieryn and Mary Hauck, Vern Greenfield and Al Ashdown

2nd Friday Duplicate Bridge

1. Pauline Hill and Shirley Foushee; 2. Diane Daniels and Connie Waller; 3. Barbara Ewing and Al Ashdown

Bridge-at-the-Village

Monday, May 9

Monday Afternoon Common Game, in Laurinburg, with Mac Doubles, director

1/ 2 tie: John and Celeste Lewis with Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey; 3. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin.

Monday, May 16

Monday Afternoon Common Game with Mac Doubles, director

1. Mac Doubles and Bob Fisher; 2. John and Celeste Lewis; 3. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days