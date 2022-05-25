Sandhills Bridge Center

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.

Thursday, May 12

N/S 1. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 2. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman, 3. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 4. Alverna and John Plourde

E/W 1. Mickey and George Wirtrz, 2. Ken and Gretchen Stroud, 3. Barb and Dick Leuth, 4. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery

Friday, May 13

1. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 2. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 3. Mary Hamblen and Connie Dominguez, 4. Bob and Nancy McNally, 2nd in C. Randy and Jakki Whitten

Saturday, May 14 – Swiss Team Tournament 1. Team Dominguez, 2. Team Stohler, 3. Team Brubaker, Tied for 4th. Team Craven and Team Hamblen

Monday, May 16

N/S Tied for 1st.

Janie Moser and Walter Stohler; Ted Davison and Brian Scott, 3. Al Beranek and Lynn Connolly, 4. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark

E/W 1. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 2. Grant and Dora Pealer, 3. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 4. Steve and Karyn Kline

Tuesday, May 17

N/S 1. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Arnold Lipson and Mickey Wirtz

E/W 1. Dick Walsh and Betsy Rainoff, 2. Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins

Wednesday, May 18 Limited Game

N/S 1. Glenna Pope and Bonnie Root, 2. Larry Wohlford and Patsy Rhody

E/W 1. Joyce Mosier and Chris Ryba, 2. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 3. Alice Bane and Laurel Hourani

Open Game

N/S 1. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 2. Barbara Goldberg and Betsy McCracken, Tied for 3rd. Sharon Russell and Ron Johnson; Donna Sennett and Petie Graeter

E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne

Belle Meade

Duplicate Bridge Tuesday, May 15

N/S 1. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper, 2. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren

E/W 1. une Kirkland and Connie Waller, 2. Diane Daniels and Dave Jenkins

Wednesday Chicago Bridge, May 16

1st. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2nd. Hilda Paderich and Diane Daniels, 3rd. Pauline Hill and Faye Wink

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days