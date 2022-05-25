Sandhills Area Bridge Results: May 12-18 May 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandhills Bridge CenterThe Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.Thursday, May 12 N/S 1. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 2. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman, 3. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 4. Alverna and John PlourdeE/W 1. Mickey and George Wirtrz, 2. Ken and Gretchen Stroud, 3. Barb and Dick Leuth, 4. Frank Shaw and Tony MontgomeryFriday, May 131. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 2. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 3. Mary Hamblen and Connie Dominguez, 4. Bob and Nancy McNally, 2nd in C. Randy and Jakki WhittenSaturday, May 14 – Swiss Team Tournament 1. Team Dominguez, 2. Team Stohler, 3. Team Brubaker, Tied for 4th. Team Craven and Team Hamblen

Monday, May 16
N/S Tied for 1st.Janie Moser and Walter Stohler; Ted Davison and Brian Scott, 3. Al Beranek and Lynn Connolly, 4. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark
E/W 1. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 2. Grant and Dora Pealer, 3. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 4. Steve and Karyn Kline

Tuesday, May 17
N/S 1. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Arnold Lipson and Mickey Wirtz 
E/W 1. Dick Walsh and Betsy Rainoff, 2. Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins

Wednesday, May 18 Limited Game
N/S 1. Glenna Pope and Bonnie Root, 2. Larry Wohlford and Patsy Rhody
E/W 1. Joyce Mosier and Chris Ryba, 2. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 3. Alice Bane and Laurel Hourani

Open Game
N/S 1. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 2. Barbara Goldberg and Betsy McCracken, Tied for 3rd. Sharon Russell and Ron Johnson; Donna Sennett and Petie Graeter
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 3. 