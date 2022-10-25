Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
The Whispering Pines Garden Club is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 27, 4 to 6 p.m., with dine-in and take-out meals provided by Filly and Colts, 26 Sandpiper Drive, in Whispering Pines. Dinners are $15 per meal, or $50 for a family of four. Bottle of house wine (white or red) available for $20. Order in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Festival D’Avion Friday Concert
Head over to the Moore County Airport on Friday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m., for a concert featuring REO Survivor, an REO Speedwagon tribute band, with Whiskey Pines opening. Bring a chair for comfort. Buy tickets in advance at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Festival D’Avion Saturday Events
The family-friendly celebration of freedom and flight continues Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Moore County Airport, with trick-or-treating and children’s costume contest, a runway 5K, unique and vintage aircraft displays, a precision flyover from the Bandit Flight Team, and parachute jump teams, plus live music and kids zone. Presented by Babson Real Estate Advisors, Children of Fallen Heroes, Magnet Forensics and the Convention and Vistor’s Bureau, purchase tickets at the door or in advance at festivaldavion.com.
Carolina Phil’s ‘Tapestry Gala’
Join the Carolina Philharmonic’s annual music education fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 28, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Fair Barn, in Pinehurst. The gala includes tapas catered by Elliott’s on Linden, cocktails and exceptional entertainment. Tickets are $150; call the box office at (910) 687-0287 or visit www.carolinaphil.org.
‘And Then There Were None’
Join the Sunrise Theater for a live performance of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. Performances run through Oct. 30, with evening and matinee shows. Call the box office at (910) 692-3611 or online at www.sunrisetheater.com.
‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’
The Encore Center presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of the Baskervilles” on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m., at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Performances continue Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. Tickets available at encorecenter.net.
Zombie ‘Thriller’ Pre-Party
Rae Anne Kinney, of Pine Scone Cafe, will lead the iconic Michael Jackson “Thriller” dance on Friday, Oct. 28. Hair Loft on Linden, 850 Linden Road, Pinehurst, will host a zombie make-up pre-party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., before the performance at Sunrise Theater.
Layers of Fear Haunted Trail
The town of Southern Pines hosts a haunted trail for all ages, parents’ discretion, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, 7 to 10 p.m., starting at the Train House (Campbell House grounds), 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets are $5 per person. For information, call (910) 692-7376.
Frights and Pints
Enjoy yard games, brews and a date night at Aberdeen Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m., with a showing of “Candyman.” This film is rated R; this is a free event, with beer and concessions available for purchase.
Taste and See! Gathering
Sandhills Alliance Church presents “Taste and See! A Gathering for Women” on Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 to 11 a.m. Enjoy sampling three recipes that look impressive but are simple to prepare, and hear short, hope-filled stories of faith. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. with a light breakfast, at 111 Trotter Drive, Pinehurst. There is no cost, but please reserve your seat by texting Kathy at (843) 535-1721 or email bksloan705@gmail.com.
Firehouse Open House
Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue will hold their annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 to 4 p.m., featuring fire safety information, firetruck rides and a children’s bounce house. Free hot dogs, snow cones and popcorn, plus candy. This is a free, family-friendly event in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week. Seven Lakes Fire is located at 718 Seven Lakes Drive, in West End.
Saturday Dance Social
Down Memory Lane will hold its monthly dance social on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m., at Lighthouse at Little River, 500 Little River Farm Blvd., in Carthage. For information, call (910) 295-0015.
Fall Festival
Stone Chapel will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. Come and enjoy food, games and fellowship starting at 6 p.m. The church is located at 2236 U.S. 15-501 in Carthage.
Come Sunday Jazz Brunch
Enjoy the multinational and uniquely North Carolinian Orquesta Gardel, with its 12-member lineup, for an outdoor jazz brunch concert on Sunday, Oct. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Weymouth Center, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. Tickets are $25-$35; kids under 12 are free. Purchase tickets in advance at weymouthcenter.org.
Trick or Treat Trail
Friends of Weymouth Woods will house a trick-or-treat trail on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2 to 4 p.m. Come in costume for this family-friendly, Halloween-themed nature trail event. Enjoy treats along the way.
Paws on Parade
The town of Southern Pines hosts a Paws on Parade event on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m., at the outdoor “Storywalk,” next to the downtown Southern Pines Public Library. Bring your furry friend; costumes are encouraged.
Trunk or Treat, Haunted Trail
West End Presbyterian hosts a Halloween trunk or treat event Sunday, Oct. 30, starting at 4 p.m., with a haunted trail beginning at 5:30 p.m. The trail has different fright levels, so there will be fun for all ages.
Seniors Halloween Open House
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a Halloween open house on Monday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Refreshments will be available throughout the day. The Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End.
Trunk or Treat Carnival
Cypress Point Fire and Rescue will host a Halloween trunk or treat event, costume contest, hay rides and fire prevention activities on Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Cypress Point Fire is located at 131 S. Alma St., in Vass.
Light the Night Carnival
Remix Church will host a Halloween trunk or treat event, live DJ and carnival rides for children up to fifth grade on Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p,m., at Remix Church, 7310 N.C. 22, Carthage.
