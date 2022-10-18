Fear Factory Haunt
Aberdeen’s Fear Factory returns for its 12th anniversary with a haunted house, freaky funhouse, zombie paintball, plus child-friendly haunt hours Fridays and Saturdays, 5 to 8 p.m. Ticket information at aberdeenfearfactory.com. The Fear Factory is located at 10570 N.C. 211, Aberdeen.
Fall on the Farm at Kalawi
Head out to Kalawi Farm and Ben’s Ice Cream, 1515 N.C. 211, Eagle Springs, weekends through Oct. 31, for a corn maze, hay rides and pumpkin patch. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for all activities.
Cruise In
Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association will host a Cruise In event on Friday, Oct. 21, 5 to 8 p.m., at Mac’s Restaurant, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd. (U.S. 1), in Aberdeen.
Meet and Treat Party Night
Twigg and Co. will host a Meet and Treat party on Friday, Oct. 21, 5 to 9 p.m. Wear your costume and enjoy the many vendors who will be passing out treats. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Halloween Haunt
Trick-or-treat at local downtown businesses in Southern Pines on Friday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m., plus games, crafts, activities and best dog costume raffle. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a blanket or chair and stay for an outdoor showing of “Encanto” at Downtown Park, starting at 6:45 p.m.
Charo in Concert
BPAC presents Charo in concert on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., featuring her infectious humor and virtuoso guitar skills. Purchase tickets at www.sandhillsbpac.com/events. The Bradshaw Performing Arts Center is located at 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’
The Encore Center presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of the Baskervilles” on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Performances continue Oct. 22-Oct. 29, with evening and matinees shows. Tickets available at encorecenter.net.
Robbins Trunk or Treat
The town of Robbins will host a trunk or treat evening on Friday, Oct. 21, 7 to 9 p.m., at the downtown Greenspace. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Sycamore Lodge Haunted Trail
Frightening outdoor trail built and run by volunteers on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Proceeds benefit the Lymphoma Society. Tickets are $15 at the door; 1059 Sycamore Lane, Jackson Springs.
Fall-O-Ween
Malcolm Blue Farm will host fun carnival games, inflatables, a petting zoo, climb wall and more on Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a family event: costumes welcome but no horror, gore or full face masks permitted. Tickets are $5 for ages 2-15; all others free. Malcolm Blue Farm is located at 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
Downtown Scavenger Hunt
Bring your detective skills for an outdoor scavenger hunt on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12 p.m., hosted by the cast of the upcoming Encore Center production of “Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of the Baskervilles.” Tickets are $40; encore center.net.
Spooktacular Halloween Party
Enjoy fall games, pumpkin painting, trick or treating and a costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Tyson Sinclair Building, 105 McReynolds St., Carthage. This is a free event with ice cream provided by Big Dipper.
Oktoberfest
The village of Pinehurst hosts Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 22, 4 to 9 p.m., at Tufts Memorial Park. Kinderfest runs from 4 to 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., enjoy German music by the Mountain Top Polka Band. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Zombie Run Fundraiser
Sandhills Community College is hosting a Zombie Fun Run fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills on Saturday, Oct. 22, 4 to 5 p.m. Take part in a non-timed 2.2 mile run wearing flags that zombies will try and grab from you. Participants must be 12 years or older. Tickets are $20-$35. Register in advance at one.bipal.net/sandhillszombierun/welcome.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Join Imagine Youth Theater for the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood smash sci-fi musical “The Little Shop of Horrors” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m., at BPAC, on the Sandhills Community College campus. Tickets run $15-$20; purchase online at taylordance.org.
Zombie ‘Thriller’ Makeup Pre-Party
Rae Anne Kinney, of Pine Scone Cafe, will lead the iconic Michael Jackson “Thriller” dance on Friday, Oct. 28. Hair Loft on Linden, 850 Linden Road, Pinehurst, will host a zombie makeup pre-party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., before the performance at Sunrise Theater.
Layers of Fear Haunted Trail
The town of Southern Pines hosts a haunted trail for all ages, parents discretion, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, 7 to 10 p.m., starting at the Train House (Campbell House grounds), 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Tickets are $5 per person. For information, call (910) 692-7376.
Festival D’Avion
Head over to the Moore County Airport on Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for a celebration of freedom and flight with trick-or-treating, children’s costume contest, a runway 5K, unique and vintage aircraft displays, a precision flyover from the Bandit Flight Team, and parachute jump teams, plus live music and kids zone. Purchase tickets at the door or in advance at festivaldavion.com.
Frights and Pints
Enjoy yard games, brews and a date night at Aberdeen Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m., with a showing of “Candyman.” This film is rated R. This is a free event; beer and concessions available for purchase.
Paws on Parade
The town of Southern Pines hosts a Paws on Parade event on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m., at the outdoor “Storywalk,” next to the downtown Southern Pines Public Library. Bring your furry friend; costumes are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.