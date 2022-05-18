Mental Health Awareness 5K Walk Set for Friday
Mental health providers, community resources and the Pinehurst Comprehensive Treatment Center Opioid Use Disorder program are sponsoring a “walk down the rabbit hole of advocacy” event with a M.A.T. Hatter’s Mental Health Awareness 5K on Friday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The walk starts at noon in downtown Southern Pines. For information, call (910) 235-9090.
Classic Car Group Hosts Cruise-In
The Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association and Mac’s Breakfast Anytime restaurant are sponsoring a Cruise-In event on Friday, May 20, 5 p.m., at 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, music and seafood. Proceeds support local charities. For in- formation, call Andy Lee at (910) 585-0054 or (910) 692- 3605 or visit www.sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com.
Sunrise Theater Presents ‘The Glass Menagerie’
The Sunrise Theater presents a live production of “The Glass Menagerie,” by Tennessee Williams, on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Swank Coffee Shoppe and Manifest Boutique, performances run through May 22; $15-$25 tickets are available at sunrisetheater.com and at the box office.
Outdoor Movie Screens at Downtown Park
Southern Pines Recreation and Parks and Sandhills Home Theater present “The Croods: A New Age,” at Downtown Park on Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. This is a free, outdoor family-friendly event.
Children’s Center Holds Bocce Bash Tournament
Sandhills Children’s Center’s bocce tournament is set for Saturday, May 21, at the Pinehurst Harness Track, 200 Beulah Hill Road South, in Pinehurst. Proceeds benefit children with special and developmental needs. For in- formation, visit sandhillschildrenscenter.org or call (910) 692-3323.
CARE Group Sets Tag Sale Fundraiser
Shop bargains on Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave., Southern Pines, and help support the CARE Group’s work in the community.
Cypress Pointe Serves Benefit Dinner
Enjoy barbecue, chicken or a combo with baked beans, roll and dessert at the annual Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue benefit dinner on Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a drive-thru only event; dinners are $10 per plate.
SP Police Hold Traffic Safety Event
The Southern Pines Police Department will host a traffic and safety awareness day event on Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the Sandhills Community College campus. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site, plus fire services, special response teams and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Theater Presents ‘Into the Woods Jr.’
The village of Pinehurst and Imagine Youth Theater present “Into the Woods Jr.” on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, at 4 p.m., at the pergola garden, Pinehurst Arboretum. Tickets are available at TicketMeSandhills. com.
Carolinas Pines Dance Club
Join the Carolina Pines Dance Club on Saturday, May 21, from 6-9:30 p.m., for a social dance at the National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Tickets are $15 per person. For information, call or text (724) 816-1170 or email sharon@AmericanDanceProductions.com.
Moore Philharmonic Holds Concert
The Moore Philharmonic presents the “Land of Hope and Glory Concert” on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m., at R.E. Lee Auditorium, Pinecrest High School. This is a free concert of inspirational music including Olympic Fanfare, New World Symphony and Ode to Joy. Donations are accepted.
Jazz Brunch Set for Sunday
Enjoy live jazz on the beautiful grounds at the Weymouth Center on Sunday, May 22, at 11 a.m., featuring Peter Lamb and the Wolves, saxophone and nine-piece jazz ensemble. Tickets start at $15; visit weymouthcenter.org.
Time Out Hosts Cruz’ 4 Kids Car Show
Family-friendly fun and fellowship on Sunday, May 22, 12-4 p.m., at Time Out Sports Grill, 1005 Monroe St., Carthage. Proceeds go to Caring Hearts for Kids of Moore County.
Weymouth Hosts Woodpecker Walk
It’s not every day you get to see an endangered species, but that is the goal on Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. Join a Weymouth Woods ranger for a short hike to view cavity trees. Bring binoculars if you have them. Meet up at Weymouth Woods Visitor Center, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Sunrise Presents Met Opera
The Sunrise Theater presents the Metropolitan Opera’s “Lucia Di Lammermoor” Saturday, May 21, at 12:55 p.m. Individual tickets are $27 per performance. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Contact the Sunrise Theater at www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
