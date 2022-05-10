Senior Center Hosts New Horizons Spring Concert
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a spring concert on Friday, May 13, at 3 p.m., featuring the New Horizons Band. This is a free event. The SEC is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Monarch Under The Stars
Head over to Monarch Creative Arts and Community Center on Friday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., 1662 Richards St., Southern Pines, for live music with Five Kings and Rachel Shell. A pottery class led by Milton Simmons and TT Blue will be offered. Tickets are $20 for adults, children are free.
Pinehurst Live After 5 Concert Series Returns
A free, family-friendly event with live music and kids activities on Friday, May 13, 5:15 to 9 p.m., will feature Berryfield and Night Years, at Tufts Memorial Park in historic downtown Pinehurst. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and dancing shoes. Beer, wine and other beverages will be available for purchase.
Outdoor Movie to Screen In Downtown Park
Head over to Downtown Park, in Southern Pines, for a free, family-friendly outdoor showing of “The Croods: A New Age,” on Friday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. Arrive early for a special performance by the Encore Performing Arts Center. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Sandhills Quilters Guild Celebrates 40th
The Sandhills Quilters Guild, founded in 1982, will meet on Saturday, May 14, at 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Whispering Pines Community Center. The 40th anniversary celebration includes a program about various aspects of quilting, as well as “show and tell” of members’ quilts. Guests are welcome. Visit www.Sandhillsquilters.org for more information.
Linden Lodge Hosts Shred It Event
Linden Lodge Foundation is hosting a “Shred It” event on Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 2251 Linden Road, Aberdeen. Sponsored by the Kernan family, you may bring your paper documents to be safely shredded. This is a free event. Donations will be accepted for Linden Lodge.
SP Library Presents Local Author Festival
Sponsored by the Southern Pines Public Library, meet with local authors on Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Weymouth Center, 555 W. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Also on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m., drop by the The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, for a Q&A author event and panel discussion.
Village Chapel Welcomes Raleigh Ringers
The Village Chapel welcomes back The Raleigh Ringers, an internationally renowned handbell ensemble, in concert on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m. The Raleigh Ringers perform an array of music including sacred and secular arrangements as well as rock ‘n’ roll tunes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students aged 12 and under. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com for all ticket purchases. A handbell choir rate is available by contacting stephen@tvcpinehurst.com.
Red Branch Baptist Church
Red Branch Baptist Church, in Carthage, is celebrating 100 years of serving Christ and the community on Sunday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m. The Lumber River Quartet will perform followed by guest speaker Dr. Chris Dickerson. Red Branch Baptist Church is located at 1748 Old River Road, Carthage.
Story Time on Main Street
The Friends of the Aberdeen Library will host Story Time on Main Street on Tuesday, May 17, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Main Street Park, in historic downtown Southern Pines. This is a free, family-friendly activity.
