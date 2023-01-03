Winter Coat Drive
The Father’s House Closet of Robbins Free Mission is holding a winter coat drive through Jan. 15. New and gently used, clean coats are being collected as well as clothing and household items. The Father’s House is located at 536 Bascom Chapel Road, in Robbins.
Twelfth Night Party
“Yule Have a Ball” at the House in the Horseshoe Historic Site’s Twelfth Night Party on Friday, Jan. 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 288 Alston House Road, in northern Moore County. Children of all ages are invited to learn a simple 18th century dance, sip on such and enjoy amusements from the past. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $25; purchase online at www.eventbrite.com.
Cosmic Bowling
The whole family will have fun at Cosmic Bowling on Friday and Saturday evenings, beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $5.50 per game or $17 for two hours of unlimited bowling. Sandhills Bowling Center is located at 1680 N.C. 5, in Aberdeen.
Full Moon Drum Circle
Rhythm of the Earth will host a Full Moon Drum Circle at Swank Coffee Shoppe on Friday, Jan. 6, 7 to 8 p.m., at 232 NW Broad St., in Southern Pines. Space is limited and donations accepted; register to attend by emailing info@rhythmoftheearth.com.
Temple Theatre: The British Invaders
A tribute band to all the great British bands of the 1960s, The British Invaders will be live at Temple Theatre, 120 Carthage St., in Sanford, on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18; purchase in advance at temple shows.com.
Shag Society Dance
Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) invites those 21 and over to a night of dancing on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Down Memory Lane (161 Dawkins St.) located off N.C. 5, in Aberdeen, behind the bowling alley. Doors open at 6:30 pm with dancing from 7 to 11 p.m. DJ Gene Sistare from Lancaster,S.C., will be playing a variety of music. A cash bar is available and you may bring snacks for your table. A 50/50 drawing will also be held. Start your new year with an evening of great music, dancing and a chance to meet new friends. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, call (910) 215-4054.
Live Music: Bill and the Bells
The Neon Rooster presents Bill and the Bells on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m., at 114 Knight St., in Aberdeen. Enjoy a modern interpretation of vintage roots music and early country music. Tickets are $20.
Artists League Demonstration Day
Watch instructors as they demonstrate various mediums and register for classes that interest you at the Artists League of the Sandhills on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 to 4 p.m., at 129 Exchange St., in Aberdeen.
Sunrise: Ghibli Film Series
The Sunrise Theater will show “Castle in the Sky” as part of the Ghibli Film Series on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10; available at the box office 30 minutes prior to showtime or purchase online at sunrisetheater.com. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., in Southern Pines.
Literary Event: James Patterson and Mike Lupica
The Country Bookshop welcomes authors James Patterson and Mike Lupica for a discussion of their new collaboration, “The House of Wolves” on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at BPAC on the Sandhills Community College campus. Tickets are $32; purchase at TicketMeSandhills.com
Live Music: Honey Magpie
Honey Magpie will be live in concert on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., on the Sunrise Theater stage. Known for vocal harmonies, classical string instruments, and nature-inspired lyrics, Honey Magpie is fronted by singer-songwriters Rachael Hurwitz (guitar, keys) and Pippa Hoover (cello). Their sound invites comparisons to all-female folk groups like I’m With Her, but draws more influence from pop than bluegrass or old time. Tickets are $18, assigned seating; purchase online at sunrisetheater.org, or at the box office, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines
