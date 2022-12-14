Claus-Mopolitan Crawl
Shop, sip and support local in downtown Southern Pines on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 4 to 7:30 p.m., with signature cocktails and special holiday discounts at participating businesses.
Live Music: Frozen Charlottes, Logan Duke
The Frozen Charlottes with Logan Duke hit the Sunrise stage for a magical theatrical experience on on Thursday, Dec. 15. Must be 16 or older to attend. Box office opens at 7 p.m., or purchase your tickets at SunriseTheater.com.
Polar Express Workout and Playgroup
Enjoy a PJs and Polar Express-themed workout with SLAM (Sweat Like a Mother) on Friday, Dec. 16, at 9:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave., Southern Pines. This is a free class, open to the public.
NAV: The North Pole
Experience a winter wonderland for the entire family with light displays, wagon sleigh rides, Christmas crafts, and cocoa and s’mores by the fire at the National Athletic Village, in Southern Pines, on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20.
Holiday Songbook of Broadway and Movies
Sandhills Repertory Theatre presents “Holiday Songbook of Broadway and The Movies,” on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m., on the Sunrise stage. Purchase tickets online at sunrisetheater.com.
Pictures with The Grinch
The Grinch will visit Shear Magic Hair Salon, in Vass, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate and bring your camera. This is a free event.
Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Session
Learn more about volunteer opportunities with Sandhills Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 to 11 a.m., at Habitat’s office, 2268 N.C. 5, in Aberdeen.
Vass Christmas Parade
Enjoy community spirit on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., with the Vass Christmas parade. Food trucks will be on-site in downtown Vass
Wreaths Across America Events
Remember the fallen and honor those who serve with the Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, in Southern Pines; and at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 400 Murchison Road, in Spring Lake.
Paws for a Cause
Hatchet Brewing Co., on Broad Street, in Southern Pines, will sponsor Paws for a Cause on Saturday, Dec. 17, 12 to 4 p.m., to benefit the Moore County Humane Society. Pups are invited to take photos next to the Hatchet Christmas tree.
Moore County Concert Band Holiday Concert
The Moore County Concert Band will perform a selection of familiar holiday tunes, including excerpts from The Nutcracker Suite, a medley of A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Sleigh Ride on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at Robert E. Lee Auditorium, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, in Southern Pines. This is a free event; contributions to Moore County Concert Band are welcome.
Murphy Family Christmas Concert
The most musically talented family in Moore County return to the Sunrise stage on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., for the Murphy Family Christmas Concert. Tickets are $20; purchase online at sunrisetheater.com
‘Dickens and His Christmas Carol’
Uprising Theatre Company returns to The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst, for “Dickens and His Christmas Carol,” adapted by Dr. Jonathan Drahos and Carolanne Marano, on Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 20-22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Holiday Classic: ‘The Polar Express’
Celebrate the holidays with a free showing of “The Polar Express,” Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater. “The Polar Express” animated film features Tom Hanks as several characters, including the conductor. At the Sunrise, sponsor Mike Murphy will be dressed as the conductor and punching golden tickets for patrons as they arrive for the show.
