Weymouth Writer-in-Residence Visits “Home”
Pinehurst native and current Weymouth Writer-in-Residence Sara Johnson will read from her new book “The Bone Track” on Wednesday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m., in the Great Room at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, Southern Pines. This is a free event, seating is limited. Registration required at weymouthcenter.org.
Women Build 2022
Join Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills Women Build 2022 on project days each Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any woman is welcome to participate, no construction experience is necessary. Learn more or register to participate at www.sandhillshabitat.org/women-build/.
BINGOcize at Moore County Senior Enrichment Center
BINGOcize is a 10-week health promotion program that combines the game of BINGO with fall prevention exercises. This is a free program held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, through June 14, at 8040 U.S. 15-501, West End.
Healthcare Decisions, Prioritize!
FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care is recognizing National Healthcare Decisions Day on Friday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a drive-thru event to help individuals prepare and finalize their advance directives, including living wills and health care powers of attorney. The event will be held at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care’s campus, 251 Campground Road, West End; it is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Katie Meier at (910) 715-6000 or email kmeier@firsthealth.org.
Restorative Yoga for Adults 55+
Join certified instructor Jahaira Farias for a Restorative Yin Yoga class for adults 55 and over on Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., sponsored by the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks department. Register online at www.southernpines.net or call Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
Line Dance Class for Adults 55+
Join Belinda Musick for a line dance class on Fridays, 3 to 4 p.m., sponsored by the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks department. Monthly fee is $30 residents/$60 non-residents. Register online at www.southernpines.net or call Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
Pinehurst Live After 5
Live After 5 kicks off the 2022 concert series season with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard on Friday, April 8, 5:15 to 9 p.m., at Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green Road, Pinehurst. This is a free family-friendly event. Food trucks will be on-site, with beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your camp chairs or blankets, no outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.
Monarch Under the Stars
Featuring live music, arts and food, head over to Monarch Creative Arts and Community Center on Friday, April 8, 6:30 to 9 p.m. A glass art class with Kayla Wagner is $20 for adults, children free; live music by John McDonald.
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
The Pinecrest Players present The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m., with performances also on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m., at R.E. Auditorium, Pinecrest High School, Southern Pines. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Live Music with Sam Robbins
Head out to Neon Rooster, 114 Knight St. in historic Aberdeen, for a live performance from Nashville-based musician, Sam Robbins, on Friday, April 8, doors open at 7 p.m. Robbins evokes classic singer songwriters like James Taylor and Jackson Browne. Purchase tickets at www.theneonrooster.com.
Snag a Great Read
The Friends of the Aberdeen Library are having a book sale Saturday, April 9, 8 am to 2 p.m., at High Octane, 140 S. Sycamore St., in Aberdeen.
Discover Some of the Sandhills Most Elegant Homes
Sandy Woods Farm is one of seven local properties to be showcased by the 2022 Southern Pines Garden Club Annual Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other properties Inchalene, in Southern Pines; Fox Hollow Farm, in Southern Pines; the Dunnagan home, in Southern Pines; the Van Paris home, in Pinehurst; The Healing Garden, in Pinehurst; and the Campbell House, in Southern Pines. Tickets are $30 ($25 in advance) and can be purchased at www.TicketMeSandhills.com.
Community Cleanup Event
Keep Moore County Beautiful and Sustainable Sandhills are partnering for a litter sweep on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. Meet up at Lowes parking lot, 10845 U.S. 15-501, Southern Pines. Gloves, trash pickers and bags provided, bring your own water bottle.
Have Brunch with Wives of Active Military and First Responders
The Sandhills Christian Women’s Connection welcomes wives of active military and first responders to brunch on Saturday, April 9, 10-11:45 a.m. Childcare will be provided; the light meal features a health and wellness spotlight with Nina Kniesz, of Macon Martial Arts; and an inspiration message with Deborah Savage, a military wife and mother. The event will be held at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, in Pinehurst. There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is requested by email sbrown1850@att.net or call (423) 987-9888.
Easter Egg-stravaganzas
- Aberdeen Easter egg hunt and more on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m., at Malcolm Blue Farm, 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen. Prize eggs will be hidden in each age group (0-3, 4-6, 7-9 years). The Easter Bunny will be present to take pictures and there will be pony rides, train rides. And a petting zoo starting at 10 a.m., the egg hunts start at 11 a.m. Don’t forget your Easter baskets! Sponsored by the town of Aberdeen, admission is free.
- Southern Pines’ Easter egg hunt and more on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m., at Campbell House Park Playground, 450 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Children’s games, crafts and egg hunts beginning at 11 a.m. Sponsored by Southern Pines Recreation and Parks, register online at www.southernpines.net or call (910) 692-7376 for more information. Rain location is 160 Memorial Park Court.
- Pinehurst Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m., at Cannon Park, 90 Woods Road, Pinehurst. “Eggsplore” Cannon Park and meet the Easter Bunny. Egg hunts begin at 10:30 a.m., with family fun activities at 11:30 a.m., sponsored by the village of Pinehurst. Food and beverages available for purchase.
ExperieNCe Poetry by the Pond
Head to Weymouth’s grounds for ExperieNCe by the Pond Sunday Salon on Sunday, April 10, at 4 p.m., for casual readings by Writers-in-Residence poets at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. The event is free, bring your own lawn chairs and BYOB, meet up by the pond near the Carriage House.
Community Easter Gathering
Celebrate Easter week each evening, Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, 6 to 9 p.m., at Canon Park Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail, in Pinehurst. This community-wide gathering will bring together speakers from area churches for a Christian message, food, conversation and song. Up to 100 meals a night will be provided, with Easter baskets for children (up to 20 per night). Meet at the sheltered awning in the park.
Corvettes of Sandhills 1st Annual Corvette Show
Meet up with the Corvettes of Sandhills for the club’s first annual Corvette Show on Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Southern Pines Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, 10722 U.S. 15-501, Southern Pines. For more information, visit www.corvettesofsandhills.com. This is a free event.
