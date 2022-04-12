Community Easter Gathering
Celebrate Easter week each evening this week, through Friday, April 15, 6 to 9 p.m., at Canon Park Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail, in Pinehurst. The community-wide gathering will bring together speakers from area churches for a Christian message, food, conversation and song. Up to 100 meals a night will be provided, with Easter baskets for children (up to 20 per night). Meet at the sheltered awning in the park.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Moore County Library will host an Easter egg hunt on Thursday, April 14, at 4 p.m., at 101 Saunders St., Carthage. The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance. Bring your own basket for hunting.
Tree Grafting Workshop
The Sandhills Horticultural Society presents Kenealy Atkins on Thursday, April 14, at 12 p.m., at the Ball Visitor Center, SCC Horticulture Garden, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. Learn simple grafting techniques and how to demystify the most interesting parts of plant propagation. Class fee $40-$50 covers instruction and supplies. Class size is limited, for information contact Virginia Ferguson at (910) 695-3882.
Corvettes of Sandhills Show
Meet up with the Corvettes of Sandhills for the club’s first annual Corvette Show on Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Southern Pines Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, 10722 U.S. 15-501, Southern Pines. For more information, visit www.corvettesofsandhills.com. This is a free event.
The Carolina Phil Presents ‘For the Love of Song’
The Carolina Philharmonic presents a night at the opera on Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m., at BPAC Owens Auditorium, on the campus of Sandhills Community College Maestro Wolff will guide you through the drama behind each of the arias and ensemble pieces from some of opera’s most celebrated moments. Tickets are $30-$60. Purchase tickets online at www.carolinaphil.org.
Ostrich Egg Hunt
Head out to Misty Morning Ranch for the annual ostrich egg hunt on Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m., 2812 Plank Road, Robbins. Egg hunts for different age groups runs 12:30-1:45 p.m. $5 parking and $6 to participate in the egg hunts.
ExperieNCe Poetry by the Pond
Head to Weymouth’s grounds for ExperieNCe by the Pond Sunday Salon on Sunday, April 17, at 4 p.m., for casual readings by Writers-in-Residence poets at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. The event is free, bring your own lawn chairs and BYOB, meet up by the pond near the Carriage House.
Live Music with Ed Martel
Enjoy live music on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 5 p.m, at the Pine Crest Inn, 5 Dogwood Road, Pinehurst. This is a free event.
Senior Moments Players Present “Legacy Village”
The Senior Moments Players will present a comedy about living in a mall. “Legacy Village” will be live-streamed on the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. This is a free event.
Women of the Pines April Fashion Show
The Women of the Pines host their annual fashion show on Tuesday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m., Forest Creek Golf Club, 20 Meyer Drive, Pinehurst. A buffet lunch will be served with cocktails on the terrace. Tickets are $65 per person; register at womenofthepines.org.
Author Event at The Pilot
Award-winning journalist, war correspondent and three time New York Times bestselling author Kevin Maurer will discuss his book, “Damn Lucky” One Man’s Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Military History,” on Wednesday, April 20, at 4 p.m., at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. The event is free, but due to space limitations, registration is required by visiting www.ticketmesandhills.com. Books will be available for purchase.
ESU Author Event
The English-Speaking Union Sandhills chapter presents Walter Sinnott-Armstrong, professor and author of “Think Again: How to Reason and Argue in a Polarized World,” on Wednesday, April 20, at 6 p.m., at the Pinehurst Member’s Club. Sponsors are Al and Pat Beranek. For tickets reservations and membership information, visit www.esuus.org/sandhills.
“Songs of the Bleeding Pines” Premiere
The Classical Concert Series continues Monday, April 25, at 8 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater with the Brooklyn Art Song Society. The program includes the premiere of “Songs of the Bleeding Pines,” which tells the story of how the longleaf pines in Southern Pines were saved. Tickets are $35 per person and may be purchased at the Arts Council office, inside the Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, or by calling (910) 692-2787.
