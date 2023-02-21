Weymouth Center: Writer-in-Residence Reading
Author Valerie Nieman will read from her latest novel, “In the Lonely Backwater,” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Great Room at Weymouth Center. The event is free and open to the public; seating is limited. Reserve your seat at weymouthcenter.org.
‘Workshop Treasures’ Exhibit
The Artists League of the Sandhills February exhibition, “Workshop Treasures,” is on display through Feb. 25, 12 to 3 p.m., weekdays and Saturday, at 129 Exchange St., in historic downtown Aberdeen.
Local Songwriter Concert
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, welcomes local musician Laura Garton (Scarlet Tantrum) on Thursday, Feb. 23, 1 to 2 p.m., for a free concert.
Live Music: Those Two Dudes
James Creek Cider House presents live music from Those Two Dudes on Friday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m., 172 U.S. 1 Business, in Cameron.
Penick Village Art Show and Sale
Penick Village hosts its 17th annual Art Show and Sale on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24-25, 12 to 3 p.m. The show is free and open to the public at Penick Village, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines.
Live Theater: ‘Barefoot in the Park’
The Sunrise Theater Live presents Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” featuring all local talent. Performances Feb. 17-26. Seating is assigned. Purchase tickets at sunrisetheater.com; student tickets are $15 and general admission is $25. Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
Low-Cost Mobile Animal Clinic
Peak Performance Mobile Veterinary Clinic will offer low-cost exams, vaccines and more on Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Spout Springs Church, 346 H.M. Cagle Drive, Cameron (Harnett County) Appointments are not necessary.
Opening: Creative Expressions Piano Studios
Creative Expressions Piano Studios will host an opening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 112 N. Poplar St., in Aberdeen.
Live Theater: ‘Sweet Charity’
Imagine Youth Theater presents “Sweet Charity” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC on the Sandhills Community College campus. Tickets run $15-$40; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Pet Adoption Event
Paws of the Pines Rescue will hold an adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Design Market of the Pines, 3086 N.C. 5, in Aberdeen.
Casino Night Charity Event
Women of the Pines present Casino Night on Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Fair Barn, in Pinehurst. The event includes hors d’oeuvres, wine, bourbon and beer, live shows and music. Tickets are $75; purchase at womenofthepines.org.
Live Music: Jason Damico
The Neon Rooster at 114 Knight St., in downtown Aberdeen, will host a night of blues music with Jason Damico on Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. For information, visit theneonrooster.com.
Jazz Brunch Sundays
The Drum and Quill hosts Jazz Brunch Sundays each Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 40 Chinquapin Road, in Pinehurst.
Workshop: Dementia Dialogues
FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church and Community Presbyterian Church, Pinehurst, are sponsoring a two-part community education series, Dementia Dialogues. Sessions will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, March 5, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, in Pinehurst. To register to attend, go to communitypres.com or call (910) 295-6848.
Cruzin 4 Kids Car Show
The Cruzin 4 Kids Car Show will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, 1 to 4 p.m., at Time Out Sports Grill, 1005 Monroe St., in Carthage. The event is open to all car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts. Donations accepted.
Weymouth Woods: Longleaf Pine Hike
Join Friends of Weymouth on a ranger-led 1.5-mile hike to learn about the longleaf pine ecosystem on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. This is a free event. Meet up at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines.
Weymouth Center: Storyteller Mitch Capel
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities will host master storyteller and Weymouth board member Mitch Capel on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., for special performances in celebration of Black History Month. This is free event, but pre-registration is required. Reserve your seat online at weymouthcenter.org or call (910) 692-6261. Weymouth Center is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Weymouth Woods: Bird Hike
Join park naturalist and ornithologist Susan Campbell for a two-hour guided hike in search of seasonal birds on Wednesday, March 1, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve. Bring binoculars and a field guide, if you have them. Wear comfortable shoes and layers for weather.
