After serving as executive director of Samaritan Colony for 41 years, Harold Pearson has announced his intention to retire at the end of this year.
The chair of Samaritan Colony’s board of directors, Clint Ray, said the following regarding Harold Pearson’s lifetime of service to Samaritan Colony and the communities served by the nonprofit.
“I have been honored to serve on Samaritan Colony’s board for the last five years. Every member of our board is grateful for Harold’s long tenure of commitment and service, and we wish him all the best as he enters and enjoys his retirement.”
A well-respected and beloved father figure in Richmond County and the recovery community, the 74-year-old was reflective on his retirement decision.
“I have dedicated the last 41 years of my life to Samaritan Colony and witnessed hundreds of miracles. I have also experienced heartache. I recently realized that I am not getting any younger, and it’s time for me to do what I often suggest to others: Take time to smell the roses. Although I will be retiring at the end of the year, I will continue working parttime and hope to be part of Samaritan Colony for the rest of my life. I am grateful to the people of Richmond County and surrounding areas for their love and support of our life-saving work.”
Since 1975, Samaritan Colony has been delivering drug and alcohol rehabilitation services for men, providing residential treatment and aftercare counseling services for the underserved communities across the Sandhills. Celebrating its 47th year of service, the Colony’s programs include family counseling programs and deliver an integrated and holistic approach for individuals and their families, wherever they may be on their recovery journey. The organization’s mission is expanding as site development of the SECU Women’s Recovery Center began on their 25-acre campus in Richmond County last month.
Social service agencies, the court system, churches and schools rely on Samaritan Colony for collaboration and outreach services because of the Colony’s commitment to educating the community and providing hope that recovery is possible.
(0) comments
