The new series on Healthy Aging, sponsored by Given Memorial Library, continues with Home Environments for Those with Dementia on Monday, March 21, at 3:30 p.m.
A home can be set up and organized to make it easier for the person with cognitive challenges and their caregivers. This presentation focuses on the home environment and takes a room by room look at ways to set up a home for maximum independence, comfort and safety.
The series is free and open to the public. For current COVID protocols, visit www.giventufts.org.
Given Memorial Library is located at 150 Cherokee Road, in Pinehurst. For information, call (910) 295-6022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.