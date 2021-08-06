Southern Pines UMC is hosting its first-ever GriefShare group led by Bill and Doris Russell. Meetings are every Thursday evening from 6 from 8 p.m., ending Oct. 14, at the church in Reeves Hall (Ezra Room) located at 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines.
GriefShare is a 13-week program of "help and encouragement" for those who have experienced a death of a loved one. The sessions are non-denominational and have a three-component design: video, small group discussion, and workbook. Each session revolves around a grief-related issue. The topics discussed cover three thematic categories: comfort, answers, and hope. While it is ideal to attend all 13 sessions, the meetings are "open meetings," meaning a person can begin attending at any time. Members will find comfort, answers, and hope in each session. Learn more about Griefshare at www.griefshare.com.
Registration is $15 covering the cost of the workbook. Call Bill or Doris Russell (910-690-5234) with any questions. You can register and learn about this group on the church website (www.southernpinesumc.org) under the 'Ministries' dropdown.
