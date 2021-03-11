Selected from a handful of outstanding youth, Ke’Ziah Simpson has been named the Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills.
“The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle,” says a spokesman. “Now in its 74th year, the Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures.
Simpson will go on to compete for the North Carolina Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
On Feb. 18, the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills held its second annual “Great Futures Celebration,” a special fundraiser recognizing the Club’s 2021 Youth of the Year candidates, club supporters and friends, in a virtual setting. “Attendees tuned in to hear our Youth of the Year candidates present one of their three required essays for the panel of judges,” says the spokesman.
The event was produced by new local company, Mo-Co Media. Elliott’s on Linden provided an incredible pick-up meal for Great Futures Celebration VIP ticket holders. And the event was supported by several local businesses and friends of the club.
In keeping with tradition, the 2020 Youth of the Year, Brianna Brewington, had the honor of virtually presenting this year’s Youth of the Year award to Ke’Ziah Simpson.
Jadin Baptist was named the 2021 Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills Ambassador. Both Baptist and Simpson met the demanding criteria for the Youth of the Year/Club Ambassador awards, including active Club involvement, academic success, and community service.
“I’ve watched Ke’Ziah grow and mature over the years, and it is remarkable,” says Fallon Brewington, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. “Her poise, confidence, perseverance, and leadership, embody what every club would want their Youth of the Year to possess to set the example for their club family, peers, and their community. We are so proud of her.”
An 11th-grader at Pinecrest High School, Simpson has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills for six years. She has participated in national Boys and Girls Club programs ranging from Career Launch, a program that prepares teens for our nation’s workforce, to Smart Girls, a small-group health, fitness, prevention/education and self-esteem enhancement program.
Simpson has volunteered with the STEM program, worked with one of our volunteers to create notecards to raise funds for the club, and was part of the fashion show fundraiser featuring styles from J. McLaughlin in the fall of 2019.
If Simpson is named the North Carolina Youth of the Year, she will contend for the title of Southeast Regional Youth of the Year, who will receive an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Six finalists will advance to the virtual National Youth of the Year event in October 2021, to vie for the title of Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a new Toyota Corolla.
The Youth of the Year program is supported by Toyota and Mondelēz. As the signature sponsor of Youth of the Year, Toyota is committed to partnering with Boys and Girls Clubs of America to ensure local clubs provide life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens to explore, develop and apply the essential skills they need to be successful in life and work.
As the lead Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Mondelēz International will engage with local clubs year-round to help foster a new generation of leaders prepared to live in and lead a diverse global economy. Youth of the Year representatives are the workforce leaders, innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow. For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.
For more information about the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, visit http://sandhillsbgc.org.
