All ages are invited to participate in the 2021 Summer Reading Program. On June 1, start tracking the minutes that you read on the Beanstack website or app. Every child is encouraged to read 15 minutes a day. Adults can help by modeling good reading habits for children in the community. Visit www.sppl.net to sign up and start logging. Get a Swag Bag for signing up and enter to win a prize at the end of the summer.
Early Childhood
Baby Rhymes is specially designed for the youngest learners (birth-2) and their caregivers. Repetition and comforting movements make this story time perfect for early development and brain growth. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., with a duplicate session at 11 a.m. June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.
Preschool Stories is the session for “big kids” (ages 3-5) who are ready to stretch, dance, listen and play. These sessions are held Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. June 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Does your toddler like to move and groove? Join us for pop-up Toddler Time to get those wiggles out. This takes place Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m.
Grades K-5
Stop into the library for Free Book Friday while supplies last.
Did your family adopt a pet over the pandemic? Are you interested in becoming a pet owner? “Please join us in partnership with the Moore County Pet Responsibility Committee on June 4 from 3 to 4 p.m. to learn about responsible pet ownership and meet Beanie the therapy dog. This program will be held outdoors in the story circle. Masks are required.
Kids (K-5) are invited to turn pictures of their pets into portraits on June 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. No pet? No problem. Bring in a photo of your favorite cute animal, or choose from pictures the library supplies. Art supplies will be provided. Masks are required. On Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to noon, learn more about ecoEXPLORE. Presented by a representative from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, this program will encourage kids grades K-8 to participate in citizen science. Using smartphones or tablets, kids can make observations that scientists can use in their own research and also earn points and prizes at the same time. Come to the library with a charged smartphone/tablet or a camera, water bottle, and dressed for a short walk around the story circle. Masks are required. Make an account beforehand at ecoexplore.net and you can even begin making observations before this event. Are you interested in drawing, painting, or just learning to be more creative? Creativity Club will be held on June 18 and 25 from 3 to 4 p.m. During this program, kids grades K-5 can reimagine and illustrate classic fairy tales with a twist. Masks are required.
Teens
Teens 12 and older are invited to turn pictures of their pets into portraits on Saturday, June 12 from 10-11 am. No pet? No problem. Bring in a photo of your favorite cute animal, or choose from pictures the library supplies. Art supplies will be provided. Masks are required.
Adults
Have you ever tried “forest bathing?” Forest bathing is a way to resource our health and wellness by gently connecting our senses to the richness of the natural world. In other words, it is an evidence-based framework for accessing the therapeutic benefits of immersion in natural environments. Join us for Forest Bathing for Wellness with Lara Beth Jones, OTL. Participants should wear whatever will be comfortable for a few hours outdoors, which may include a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, or an umbrella. For more information, visit larabethjones.com. These sessions will be held on June 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Each session is limited to 20 people. To register, visit www.sppl.net, call (910) 692-8235 or email lholden@sppl.net.
SPPL’s virtual book club, Page Turners, will meet for discussion on June 29, at 10:30 a.m. The book for June is “In Five Years,” by Rebecca Serle. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet on Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave.
