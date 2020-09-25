Southern Pines Public Library announces October events for children, teens and adults.
Early Childhood
Make sure to like and follow SPPL Early Childhood on Facebook for virtual storytimes, literacy activities and tips for caregivers.
Join us for a new StoryWalk during the month of Oct.. “Vote for Our Future,” by Margaret McNamara, will wind around the path, giving children and their caregivers ideas for activities along the way.
A virtual celebration of Read for the Record will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29. Pick up a free copy of the book “Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away,” by Meg Medina, starting on Oct. 26, and watch Miss Christin read the story live on our Facebook page on Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Kids and Teens
Kids grades K-5 are invited to pick up a Take-and-Make Bag featuring projects, experiments and crafts. These bags will feature all the materials and instructions for activities based on science, technology, engineering, art, and math. New bags are available on Wednesdays on a first-come, first-served basis. A special Halloween treat bag will be available on Oct. 28.
Adults
SPPL’s newest book club, Page Turners, will meet via Zoom on Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m. The book for October is “The Broken Girls,” by Simone St. James. Can’t make the live meeting? Head over to the SPPL Page Turners Facebook Page to post your thoughts and interact with group members. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet via Zoom on Sun., Oct. 4, at 3 p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.
All Ages
Tune in to our Facebook on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. for some Spooky Southern Pines Tales. Carley Sutton of A Step in Time Tours will share her knowledge of local happenings and historical costuming. Catch the video live or watch during Halloween weekend.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235. Check our website and Facebook page for the most current announcements and developments.
