While the Southern Pines Public Library is open, in-person programs are not being conducted, and services are limited due to the COVID-19 crisis. For those who want to participate in programs and events online, library virtual resources can provide support and entertainment all year round and especially through this difficult time.
Stop by the library anytime on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to celebrate the library’s 25th Dedication Day. The first 50 people that come in the library that day can enter a raffle to win a small book-themed basket of goodies and grab a cupcake to go.
Early Childhood
Be sure to like and follow SPPL Early Childhood on Facebook for virtual storytimes, literacy activities and tips for caregivers.
Little Clips for Little Readers features fun rhymes, songs and literacy tips for children age birth to 5 and their parents and caregivers. Look for these videos posted weekly on SPPL’s Facebook and YouTube channel.
Kids and Teens
Kids grades K-5 are invited to pick up a Take-and-Make Bag featuring projects, experiments and crafts. These bags will feature all the materials and instructions for activities based on science, technology, engineering, art and math. New bags are available on Wednesdays on a first-come, first-served basis.
Adults
SPPL’s newest book club, Page Turners, will meet via Zoom on Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. The book for September is “The Broken Girls,” by Simone St. James. Can’t make the live meeting? Head over to the SPPL Page Turners Facebook page to post your thoughts and interact with group members. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet via Zoom on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 3p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.
National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 22. Stop by the library to pick up a voter registration form and check out informational displays.
The Southern Pines Public Library will host The New Normal, a virtual discussion with local business leaders focused on how they have adapted to the COVID-19 crisis. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. To register, email lib@sppl.net or visit our Facebook page.
Twice a month, Tech Tuesday videos are posted to the library’s Facebook page. On Sept. 8, learn more about managing your library account through the online catalog. On Sept. 22, see a tutorial about registering for a card online.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Avenue. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235. Check our website and Facebook page for the most current announcements and developments.
