Southern Pines Public Library announces its events and updates for January.
SPPL is now open for browsing! Hours have been extended to 10-6 Monday through Thursday, 10-5 Fridays, and 10-1 on Saturdays. In order to keep staff and patrons safe, capacity in the library is limited to 20 people and 15 minutes of browsing time. Masks are required for entry to the library for adults and children over the age of 5.
Join the Winter Reading Challenge! All ages are invited to register on the Beanstack app or on the website and log each book read from Dec. 18-Jan. 31. At the start of the challenge, all registrants earn a swag bag full of fun winter treats. At the end, a prize will be awarded to everyone who completes the challenge.
Early Childhood
Make sure to like and follow SPPL Early Childhood on Facebook for virtual storytimes, literacy activities and tips for caregivers. Each week, a new Baby Rhymes, Toddler Tunes or Preschool Stories video will be posted.
Who remembers Dial-a-Story? We’ve revamped this classic service by offering a variety of stories, ranging from children’s books to poetry and more. Easy to use from any phone — call (910) 900-9099. Just choose a line, sit back and enjoy listening to a story read by the SPPL librarians.
Stroll the StoryWalk and read “Cookies: Bite-Size Life Lessons,” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Along the way, read suggestions for brain-building questions and activities.
Kids and Teens
Starting Jan. 13, kids grades K-5 are invited to pick up a Take-and-Make Bag featuring projects, experiments and crafts. These bags will feature all the materials and instructions for activities based on science, technology, engineering, art and math. New bags are available on Wednesdays on a first-come, first-served basis.
Teens can relax with an Orbeez Stress Ball Kit on Jan. 13 and Mini Zen Garden on Jan. 27. Pick up the kits at the library while supplies last.
Adults
Throughout the month of January, the library will be collecting blanket squares to benefit Warm Up America. Brush up on your skills and learn new knitting and crocheting techniques with free access to Creativebug. For more information about donating, check our Facebook page or email lholden@sppl.net.
SPPL’s newest book club, Page Turners, will meet via Zoom on Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m. The book for January is “Cutting for Stone,” by Abraham Verghese. Can’t make the live meeting? Head over to the SPPL Page Turners Facebook Page to post your thoughts and interact with group members. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet via Zoom on Sun., Jan. 10, at 3p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (9100692-8235. Check our website and Facebook page for the most current announcements and developments.
