Southern Pines Public Library announces November events.

Early Childhood

Baby Rhymes is specially designed for the youngest learners (birth-2) and their caregivers. Repetition and comforting movements make this outdoor storytime perfect for early development and brain growth. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., with a duplicate session at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16, 30.

Spark Storytime at Fire Station 82 is on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 16, 30. No session on Nov. 2 (Election Day). This is our Baby Rhymes storytime for birth-2 offered in the afternoon with the chance to see firetrucks!

Does your toddler like to move and groove? Join us for outdoor Toddler Tunes to get those wiggles out! Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3, 10, 17.

Preschool Stories is the session for your “big kid” (ages 3-5) who is ready to stretch, dance, listen and play! Outside on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 18.

Gentle Storytime is a sensory storytime for families with children on the autism spectrum or with multi-sensory needs. This program is for children ages 3-8 and will combine books, songs, movement and integrative activities. The room opens for introductions at 3 p.m. and the program beings at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 14. Register at www.sppl.net.

Grades K-5

Litwits Book Club is for third- sixth-graders who like to read! Meet for discussion and activities on Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. Email Laurel at lholden@sppl.net for more information.

Express yourself! Creativity Club celebrates all the ways there are to be creative, such as drawing, crafting, and writing. Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.

Elementary aged children and their caregivers are invited to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering, art and math and to participate in STEAM projects/activities at STEAM Sunday on Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. This month’s topic will be pollination. Advanced registration is encouraged at www.sppl.net.

Drop in Craft Days

Children and teens can come by the library to work on crafts at their own pace. Nov. 6 and 13, all day.

Teens

Are you interested in creative writing and storytelling, connecting with other writers, and getting feedback on your work? Teen Creative Writing Club will meet on Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Library. For more information, email bdavis@sppl.net.

Adults

Learn more about how an artistic practice can benefit your mental health at the Creativity for Wellness series this fall. Join Stacey Whitlow, SEL educator, published wordsmith and journaling enthusiast on Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for an evening exploring the power of journaling to create peaceful moments in our uncertain world. This workshop will explore a variety of journaling activities specifically focused on mindfulness and gratitude in a very relaxed and joyful way. Email lholden@sppl.net for more information and register online at www.sppl.net.

The Douglass Center Book Club will take a hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday. The December meeting will be on the 30th at 10:30 a.m. The Douglass Center is located at 1185 W Pennsylvania Ave. Multiple copies of the selected book are available for checkout at the library. Email Missy at mmiller@sppl.net for more information.

Do you love reading and discussing amazing books? If so, join SPPL’s evening book club for adults, Read Between the Pines, which will meet on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Copies of the book are available at the library to check out while supplies last. Contact mhoward@sppl.net for more information.

Stop by the library on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. for Library Technology: How Does It Work? This program will introduce new users to the different technologies available in the library, including the online catalog, digital resources, and public scanners. Bring your questions and get answers in a welcoming environment.

Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. at the library. For more information, email lholden@sppl.net.

The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the most current announcements and developments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days