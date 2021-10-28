Southern Pines Public Library announces November events.
Early Childhood
Baby Rhymes is specially designed for the youngest learners (birth-2) and their caregivers. Repetition and comforting movements make this outdoor storytime perfect for early development and brain growth. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., with a duplicate session at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16, 30.
Spark Storytime at Fire Station 82 is on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 16, 30. No session on Nov. 2 (Election Day). This is our Baby Rhymes storytime for birth-2 offered in the afternoon with the chance to see firetrucks!
Does your toddler like to move and groove? Join us for outdoor Toddler Tunes to get those wiggles out! Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3, 10, 17.
Preschool Stories is the session for your “big kid” (ages 3-5) who is ready to stretch, dance, listen and play! Outside on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 18.
Gentle Storytime is a sensory storytime for families with children on the autism spectrum or with multi-sensory needs. This program is for children ages 3-8 and will combine books, songs, movement and integrative activities. The room opens for introductions at 3 p.m. and the program beings at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 14. Register at www.sppl.net.
Grades K-5
Litwits Book Club is for third- sixth-graders who like to read! Meet for discussion and activities on Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. Email Laurel at lholden@sppl.net for more information.
Express yourself! Creativity Club celebrates all the ways there are to be creative, such as drawing, crafting, and writing. Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.
Elementary aged children and their caregivers are invited to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering, art and math and to participate in STEAM projects/activities at STEAM Sunday on Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. This month’s topic will be pollination. Advanced registration is encouraged at www.sppl.net.
Drop in Craft Days
Children and teens can come by the library to work on crafts at their own pace. Nov. 6 and 13, all day.
Teens
Are you interested in creative writing and storytelling, connecting with other writers, and getting feedback on your work? Teen Creative Writing Club will meet on Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Library. For more information, email bdavis@sppl.net.
Adults
Learn more about how an artistic practice can benefit your mental health at the Creativity for Wellness series this fall. Join Stacey Whitlow, SEL educator, published wordsmith and journaling enthusiast on Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for an evening exploring the power of journaling to create peaceful moments in our uncertain world. This workshop will explore a variety of journaling activities specifically focused on mindfulness and gratitude in a very relaxed and joyful way. Email lholden@sppl.net for more information and register online at www.sppl.net.
The Douglass Center Book Club will take a hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday. The December meeting will be on the 30th at 10:30 a.m. The Douglass Center is located at 1185 W Pennsylvania Ave. Multiple copies of the selected book are available for checkout at the library. Email Missy at mmiller@sppl.net for more information.
Do you love reading and discussing amazing books? If so, join SPPL’s evening book club for adults, Read Between the Pines, which will meet on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Copies of the book are available at the library to check out while supplies last. Contact mhoward@sppl.net for more information.
Stop by the library on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. for Library Technology: How Does It Work? This program will introduce new users to the different technologies available in the library, including the online catalog, digital resources, and public scanners. Bring your questions and get answers in a welcoming environment.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. at the library. For more information, email lholden@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the most current announcements and developments.
