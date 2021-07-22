Southern Pines Public Library announces events and information for the month of August.
Summer Reading
All ages are invited to participate in the 2021 Summer Reading Program. “Log your minutes until Aug. 16 and enter to win a prize,” says a spokesman. “Adults can help by modeling good reading habits for children in the community.”
Visit www.sppl.net to sign up and start logging.
Early Childhood
Baby Rhymes is specially designed for the youngest learners (birth-2) and their caregivers. Repetition and comforting movements make this story time perfect for early development and brain growth. (Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., with a duplicate session at 11 a.m. Aug. 3, 10 and 31.)
Preschool Stories is the session for your “big kid” (ages 3-5) who is ready to stretch, dance, listen and play. (Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 12.)
Does your toddler like to move and groove? Join us for pop-up Toddler Time to get those wiggles out. (Sunday, Aug. 15 at 3 pm.)
Grades K-5
You asked, and we listened! Join us for the first Litwits Book Club Interest Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 3 to 4 p.m. This book club is perfect for rising third through sixth-graders who are interested in discussing books and making new friends. “We’ll play games, have snacks, and pick what our first book club selection will be,” says the spokesman. Email Kristen at kstockdale@sppl.net for more information.
Express yourself! Creativity Club celebrates all the ways there are to be creative, such as drawing, painting, and writing. We will have creative activities planned, and participants are welcome to bring any project they’re working on. The date is Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Check out ecoEXPLORE Discovery Backpacks. Each backpack contains bug binoculars, a butterfly net, a trail camera, and everything you need to explore the wildlife of Southern Pines. Backpacks check out for one week with the option to renew, and can be used to complete exoEXPLORE challenges and earn badges.
Teens
Drop by the Library on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. and create unique designs with Fuse Bead Crafts. This is for grades 6-12.
Adults
Do you ever look at a plant and think of all the different ways that plant is used by humans and wildlife? From providing habitat to beneficial insects to providing delicious vegetables for food, every plant has a purpose. Join the Moore County Cooperative Extension at SPPL for “Every Plant Has a Purpose” Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/EveryPlantSPPL
The Douglass Center Book Club meets Thursday, Aug. 26, at 10:30 a.m. The Douglass Center is located at 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Multiple copies of the selected book are available for checkout at the library. Email Missy at mmiller@sppl.net for more information.
Do you love reading and discussing amazing books? If so, join SPPL’s evening book club for adults, Read Between the Pines, which will return on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Copies of the book “Necessary Lies,” by Diane Chamberlain, are available at the library to check out while supplies last. Contact mhoward@sppl.net for more information.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. at the library. For more information, email lholden@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.

