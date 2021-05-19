The Southern Pines Appearance Commission reminds residents that nominations for the 2021 Sprucing Up Southern Pines annual award will be accepted through June 15.
This award recognizes businesses and residential property owners who have improved or enhanced the looks of their property since last year’s awards were announced. Properties may be located within the town of Southern Pines or in the extraterritorial jurisdictions beyond the town limits.
Owners may nominate their own properties and, in addition, anyone may nominate work that has improved and added to the beauty of the community.
Winners will be selected by the Southern Pines Appearance Commission, which is a volunteer board appointed by the town council. Winners will be notified in July and will be publicly recognized at the town council meeting on July 13. Each winner will receive a temporary property sign for display and will receive a certificate of recognition.
Sprucing Up Southern Pines eligibility rules, and all guidelines may be found at www.southernpines.net. The nomination form is also available there.
The Southern Pines Appearance Commission still has openings for new members. Anyone living in Southern Pines or the extraterritorial jurisdiction is eligible to join. Contact the Southern Pines Administration Office at (910) 692-7021 for more information and an application.
