The Southern Pines Appearance Commission’s newly elected president, Terry Lenahan, has announced the standing committee chairpersons for the coming year.
Katherine Schirmer will oversee the tree committee and the new pollinator garden initiative. Birtha Shaw will be in charge of the Adopt-a-Street program and the building and property committee.
Kate Shinkwin will lead Arbor Day planning and will head the commission’s work with the proposed mural project. In addition, Shinkwin, will continue to work with ongoing Camellia Way improvements.
Melissa Hall serves as chair of the upcoming Sprucing Up Southern Pines annual award. Entries for the 2021 year may be submitted for recognition starting April 1, and more information may be found on the commission’s page at www.southernpines.net. Lenahan, in addition to duties as president of the Southern Pines Appearance commission, will chair the downtown flower pot committee. Gigi Walter has been appointed the chair of the street Christmas tree sponsored by the commission and will handle publicity for the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.