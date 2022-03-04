Rutherford Wolf

The Encore Center's student actors will be performing Rutherford Wolf at a variety of locations this spring, bringing live theatre to the community. The performances are free and open to the public, and perfect for the whole family to enjoy thanks to grant funding provided by the Central Electric Member Care Trust Operation Round Up Grant and sponsorship by Aberdeen Parks and Recreation.

Rutherford Wolf is a peace-loving, gentle creature who is also a vegetarian. But that doesn't keep various fairy tale characters from raising a panic because of the bad reputation wolves have in stories. As Rutherford keeps stumbling into famous children's tales - Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Pigs, and Peter and the Wolf, he is expected to be fierce and loathsome.

All three stories get interwoven and Rutherford is accused of blowing down houses, eating old ladies and it looks like he might be chopped up into little pieces. Luckily for him the misinformed people of the forest learn the true nature of the beast, and he escapes with his hide. This fast-paced farce is a delight for both young and adult audiences.

Scheduled performances are:

Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m., at Given Memorial Library, 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst

Saturday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen

Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m., at Douglass Community Center, 1185 Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines

Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen

Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.

Contact Encore Center at (910) 725-0758 for more information.

