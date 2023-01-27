What’s in your fridge? Maybe you’ve got fixings for a fresh green salad, topped with berries and almond-encrusted chicken. Or a decadent cheeseburger with a side of crispy onion rings waiting to be whipped up might be more your style. Either way, do you feel a bit more hungry now that I’ve got you thinking about food?
Your brain — or rather what you’re thinking or feeling — has a direct effect on your stomach and intestines. And, importantly, these messages go both ways. When you’re nervous, those “butterflies” are a physical manifestation of your anxiety. Anger, sadness or elation can all trigger symptoms. This is what scientists call the gut-brain connection.
The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series presents “The Gut Brian Connection, New Approaches to Mental Health,” with Dr. Karen Sullivan, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) at Sandhills Community College. The lecture is free to attend and open to the public. The lecture will be followed by a question and answer session and reception. For information, visit www.ruthpauley.org.
“People know that brain health is so important and most people understand that eating healthy is important. But what is amazing is how the brain and gut are literally connected. There is a lot of hope in this topic. People want science-based tools that can help them live better.”
Sullivan received her doctoral degree at Boston University in 2009 and then completed her internship and post-doctoral fellowship in clinical neuropsychology and rehabilitation/polytrauma psychology at the VA Boston Healthcare System, through Harvard Medical School and the Boston University School of Medicine. She is board certified in clinical neuropsychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology and has taught at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine.
In 2013, she founded Pinehurst Neuropsychology Brain and Memory Clinic and has also created an interactive stroke recovery guide, in addition to developing the I Care For Your Brain education program.
“A lot of people have heard about gut health but they really know the what and the how. That is my hope with this talk. I want to explain this complex thing in an easy way and then give people the tools to apply it,” she says.
There are a number of challenges to gut health out there, including some societal norms or beliefs.
“People always ask about probiotics and probiotics, but there is not a lot of data to support that supplements work. It is much more about your diet — and a diverse diet is best,” says Sullivan. “We need to think of food as medicine. You can’t distill gut health to a pill.”
Sullivan also recommends eating more fiber, more plant-based eating and reducing overly antiseptic environments.
“It can be a little jarring for folks when they really begin to understand the amount of microorganisms that are growing on them. Some are horrified. Basically, anywhere on our bodies that interfaces with air there are healthy and unhealthy biological pathogens. You have to accept, embrace that to be human is to host microorganisms.”
The use of antibiotics, bleach wipes and hand sanitizer, especially today, has become exceedingly common.
“You have to work towards inviting in the good bacteria because they are very fragile,” she says. “The bad bacteria is so much stronger and more resilient.”
Following her lecture on Feb. 9, Sullivan will distribute a diet tracking worksheet. As presented, it challenges participants to introduce 10 new plant-based foods in the first two weeks, followed by more unique new plant-based foods in the following weeks. According to the American and British Gut Projects, data suggests that people who eat 30 unique types of plant-based foods a week have improved gut health, more microbiome diversity and less symptoms of inflammation.
The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series, a renowned Sandhills-based lecture series announces its 2022-23 speaker lineup, including Dr. Mark Stoler, foremost scholar on George C. Marshall who wintered in Pinehurst for 15 years.
Established in 1987 to deepen society’s understanding of key issues and encourage public participation in their resolution, the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series has long provided residents of the Sandhills and surrounding areas with the opportunity to benefit – at no charge – from a roster of renowned thinkers, statesmen, artists and other extraordinary speakers.
For more information, visit www.ruthpauley.org and follow the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series on Facebook.
