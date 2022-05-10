On Saturday evening, April 23, nearly 100 friends and family gathered at the Country Club of Whispering Pines for a formal sit-down dinner to honor 11 young ladies at the eighth annual Rubies Princess Night and City Gate Ceremony.
The ceremony is a highlight of the year, when Rubies Girls’ members receive the sashes and stones they have earned over the past 12 months.
Allisonn Hartman was the mistress of ceremonies for the evening. The program was directed by Corrie Haskins Klokow, and her mother, Yvonne Haskins, founder of Rubies Girls’ Club.
The girls displayed items they have worked diligently on creating. In addition, items the girls had made (or the girls and their mothers made together) along with donated items from local businesses and friends of Rubies Girls’ Clubs were offered by silent auction. The proceeds will be used to provide next year’s embroidery sewing machines and other prizes awarded to some well-deserving Rubies Girls.
“These girls were smiling, happy and finding joy in bringing glory to the Lord in all they said and did throughout their Rubies experiences. What a blessing this ministry has been to so many!” Klokow said.
“The displays were an exciting part of this event as each girl’s passion and personality shone through items they have made throughout the year. Viewers got an inside look at what it means to each of them to live the life of a Proverbs 31 young lady,” Klokow added.
The displays were judged and ribbons were awarded to winners in two divisions: Juniors (ages 8-12), Senior Girls (ages 13-18). In addition to the ribbons, each winner was also awarded a gift that will be useful in their Proverbs 31 journey. This year’s top winners received sewing machines, embroidery machines and sergers.
Winners in the Junior division were 1st place, Sophia Clark, daughter of William and Rebecca Clark, of Whispering Pines; 2nd place, Libby Clodfelter, daughter of Brian and Julianne Clodfelter, of West End; and 3rd place, Grace Mataxis, daughter of Ted and Beth Mataxis, of Pinehurst.
Winners in the Senior division were 1st place, Sophia Cosmello, daughter of Julie and Sam Cosmello, of Southern Pines; 2nd place, Olivia Clark, daughter of William and Rebecca Clark, of Whispering Pines; 3rd place, Sydney Veeneman, daughter of Terry and Lore Veeneman, of Southern Pines.
The girls also received awards for quilts in four categories: lap sized quilts, spring bandanna quilts, T-shirt quilts and large, long-armed quilted bed quilts. The winners were selected via viewers-choice at the event, and each category winner was gifted quilting supplies.
The Viewers Choice awards were presented to Sophia Cosmello (favorite lap quilt), daughter of Julie and Sam Cosmello, of Southern Pines; Alisonn Hartman (Spring bandana quilt), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Hartman; Elizabeth Davis (t-shirt quilt), daughter of Kirk and Amanda Davis, of Southern Pines; and Olivia Clark (bed quilt), daughter of William and Rebecca Clark, of Whispering Pines.
New Rubies Girls were escorted by their fathers or close relatives down the aisle toward the biblically symbolic City Gate, where they were presented with the sashes and stones they had earned for their year’s accomplishments. Returning Rubies Girls were then escorted, wearing their sashes from previous years, with new stones added for their accomplishments over the previous year. Each girl had an opportunity to speak, thanking those important in their lives and telling their favorite Rubies memory.
This year’s crowning recipient, the highest honor in the Rubies Girls program, was Elizabeth Kirk Davis, daughter of Kirk and Amanda Davis, of Southern Pines. She has been in the Rubies Girls’ Clubs program for 13 years, and has won four state championship titles for her work with wool. She has also proven herself to have strong leadership skills challenging others to their full potential, and cheering on the other girls when they needed the affirmation.
Rubies Girls’ Clubs members range in age from ages 8-18. They attend summer camps, as well as monthly Saturday classes throughout the year at the home of Yvonne Haskins, of Aberdeen, to learn cooking, sewing, crafting, gardening, canning, decorating, fashion, leadership and personal development. They share in Bible study, applying these lessons to their lives and completing tasks that are based upon the Proverbs 31:10-31 scriptures.
More information about this ministry can be found at www.rubiesgirlsclubs.com.
