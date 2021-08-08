Roy “Swede” Boreen of Pinehurst celebrated his 101st birthday Friday, July 30. Friends, neighbors and family gathered to help him celebrate.
John Strickland, mayor of Pinehurst, stopped by to wish Swede well. Swede's dear friends Marva Williams Kirk and her husband, Tommy Kirk, were among the party attendees.
Swede was born in 1920 in Minneapolis, Minn., to John and Tekla Boreen. Following his 18th birthday, Swede enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1938. On Dec. 17, 1938, Swede was assigned to the Battleship USS Oklahoma (BB37). He was aboard the USS Oklahoma when Pearl Harbor was attacked Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma was hit by nine torpedoes and capsized in less than 15 minutes. He lost many of his shipmates that day. Swede continues to tell the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor, so his shipmates’ sacrifice won’t be forgotten.
He met Cora Evans, the love of his life, in Honolulu, Hawaii, in June 1945. She worked in stock tracing at the Hawaiian Air Depot, Hickam Field. On Jan. 20, 1946, they were married in San Francisco.
After 21 years of service, Swede retired from the U. S. Navy as Chief Warrant Officer W4 in September 1959.The couple lived and worked in Falls Church, Va., for the next 20 years.
They moved to Pinehurst in June 1982, where they purchased a home and joined the Pinehurst Country Club. They both enjoyed golfing and volunteering in the community.
Cora Boreen passed in June 2004. Swede continues to enjoy his friends and family.
“He always looks forward to their visits,” says his niece, Terri Brinkmeier. “Swede wants to thank everyone for helping him celebrate his 101st birthday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.