Noah Trueblood, Samuel Ferrer Correa, O’Bryant Rivera-Morales

Rotary of the Sandhills, one of five Rotary Clubs serving Moore County, is pleased to announce three trade scholarship winners. Each of the scholars will receive up to $2,000 to pursue a trade certification at Sandhills Community College. This includes tuition, books, fees and certification costs associated with attending Sandhills Workforce Continuing Education eight-week Construction Academy this summer. This course prepares students with skills and certifications to enter a career in commercial and residential construction. Students will earn the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Core certification. The scholarships will also cover the costs for attendance at a SCC Construction and Trades Training program in an area of basic construction or industry and manufacturing program. Through these programs the students will gain entry-level and advanced technical and management skills for key areas of the respective industry and prepare to achieve national certifications.

These three scholarships were made possible through the dedicated efforts of a number of anonymous Moore County donors who pooled their funds to make a designated donation to the Rotary Club of the Sandhills Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3. 

