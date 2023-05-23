Rotary of the Sandhills, one of five Rotary Clubs serving Moore County, is pleased to announce three trade scholarship winners. Each of the scholars will receive up to $2,000 to pursue a trade certification at Sandhills Community College. This includes tuition, books, fees and certification costs associated with attending Sandhills Workforce Continuing Education eight-week Construction Academy this summer. This course prepares students with skills and certifications to enter a career in commercial and residential construction. Students will earn the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Core certification. The scholarships will also cover the costs for attendance at a SCC Construction and Trades Training program in an area of basic construction or industry and manufacturing program. Through these programs the students will gain entry-level and advanced technical and management skills for key areas of the respective industry and prepare to achieve national certifications.
These three scholarships were made possible through the dedicated efforts of a number of anonymous Moore County donors who pooled their funds to make a designated donation to the Rotary Club of the Sandhills Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3.
Rotary of the Sandhills Club members Mike Metcalf, Moore County Schools deputy superintendent; Michelle Bauer, SCC associate vice president, Workforce Continuing Education; Bruce Hockman, president of The Tin Whistles; and Lloyd Navarro, past district governor Rotary District 7690, all provided critical inputs intended to ensure the success of the scholarship program.
Sandhills Foundation Board members Robin Calcutt, Kyle Sonnenberg and Mike Walker reviewed applications and made the difficult decision to narrow the field to three very worthy recipients. Applications were received from North Moore and Union Pines High School. Selection was based on financial need and academic achievement.
The three awardees are Noah Trueblood, of Union Pines High School, who will pursue a career in the welding and HVAC industry; Samuel Ferrer Correa, of North Moore High School, who wants to work in the plumbing field; and O’Bryant Rivera-Morales, of North Moore High School, who plans to learn welding and work in the automotive industry.
Randall Stewart, NMHS scholarship coordinator, was thrilled by the club’s initiative.
“This is the one of the very few times students in the Vocational Program had the opportunity to compete for a scholarship to help them pursue a career in the trades,” he said.
Rotary of the Sandhills is already working to line up internships for these future trades people with local companies that have current employment openings.
