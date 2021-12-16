Gibson Brothers

The Gibson Brothers return to the Sandhills, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. Contributed photo.

The past many months have been a vexing time for music lovers and musicians alike, with limited opportunity to gather in the traditional way.

Cast back to January 2009. With eight albums under their collective belts, the Gibson Brothers were on the cusp of major bluegrass success. The Rooster's Wife was presenting house concerts back then. The word spread that a major talent was headed to Aberdeen for their first North Carolina performance. Before a packed house, literally a house, the Gibsons made a strong impression.

The next twelve years brought another six records, many accolades, and lots of time on the road. The wheels on the bus screeched to an abrupt stop in March 2019.

The Rooster's Wife is happy to say that with caution and care to detail, the Gibson Brothers return to the Sandhills, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sandhills Community College. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:46 p.m. performance.

Many of the Gibson Brothers' songs draw on their experiences being raised on the family farm in northern New York. As Northerners growing up in a Southern business, they had to work twice as hard as the bands from the South to achieve the success they had, and were the first from that far north to carve a path to IBMA Entertainers of the Year. 

Eric Gibson credits the Rooster's Wife as critical to their finding an audience in North Carolina. In the last ten years, our old North State has been the leader in GB performances. That began in the dining room of an old house in Aberdeen, in January 2009. Eric went on to say he is sure there are more knowledgeable music lovers per capita than any other state: We will accept that as a true fact. 

Those music lovers are in for a treat the first weekend of the New Year. A new album is well under way, and many of the new songs will make their debut in the Sandhills.

Long time fans will not be disappointed to hear many favorites too, which may include their much lauded cover of R.E.M.’s 1993 weeper “Everybody Hurts.”

The members of R.E.M. certainly agree. “It’s incredible! They did a great job,” says vocalist Michael Stipe. “It really re-focuses the song and lyric in a great way.”

Bassist Mike Mills offers, “Wow. I really didn’t see that one coming. I love it.” Guitarist Peter Buck echoing those remarks: “Wow. Incredible.”

Their gorgeous family harmony singing and top drawer instrumentals support a variety of music that draws attention beyond traditional bluegrass devotees. 

Speaking of those instrumentals, bassist Mike Barber is a brother from another mother, having played with Eric and Leigh since 1992, along with his father , Jr., on dobro. Mike's contribution to their signature sound cannot be underestimated. Bluegrassers will recognize Shawn Lane of Blue Highway, as he joins the band on mandolin duties. Speaking of a wonderful bit of nostalgia, Eric O'Hara will be on dobro. Ric taught the brothers guitar as a college student working part time at Dick's Country Store, where the Gibson Brothers began their musical story. 

Vickie Vaughn will open the show at BPAC with Zach White on guitar. A native of Western Kentucky, Vickie is bassist for Della Mae, and tours with country music superstar Patty Loveless as her back-up and harmony vocalist.

Tickets are available at https://ticketmesandhills.com.

